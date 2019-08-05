Speech to Text for Safety In Schools

2 mass shootings in one weekend... the fbi is warning of copy cat attacks -- and the tuscumbia police chief tells me those warnings are very real. they'ill have extra patrols at all of tuscumbia city schools on tuesday to make sure school traffic runs smoothly and all of the schools have resource officers. logan- it's always a concern when you have incidents like what took place over the weekend with copy catters out there. tuscumbia police chief tony logan said every one of tuscumbias four schools from elementary to high school will have an officer in them, each officer is trained to respond to an active shooter. logan- every police officer is now trained in the same identical way for the different levels of active shooter. logan said before school starts tuesday for tuscumbia city schools they had a meeting with teachers, the superintendent, in total it costs about 90,000 a year to have the 4 school resource officers, but city officials said it's worth every penny. live in tuscumbia bt waay31.