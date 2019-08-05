Speech to Text for President cites video games as one of the driving forces behind violent shootings

in the wake of those mass shootings -- president trump is calling for cultural changes -- specifically violence online! we must stop the glorification of violence in our society. this includes the gruesome and grizzly video games that are now commonplace. it is too easy today for troubled youth to surround themselves with a culture that celebrates violence." today --the president called for a scaling-back of violence in video games it's something that was also tried after the shooting at columbine high school twenty years ago. waay 31's ashley carter spoke to people in huntsville -- who say video games aren't the problem. violent video games are some of the most popular games at stores like this one. but gamers say using a fake gun in a video game is very different than a real one and don't think it's fair to link the two <pkg pierce talaeai, gamer: "it probably has nothing to do with video games and has something to do with something else." pierce tal-e-i is a frequent gamer he started playing violent video games as a young boy...and says people worldwide play these kinds of games and you don't hear about mass shootings in most of those countries. pierce talaeai, gamer: "there are hundreds of millions of people that play video games so if you have one person who, you know, goes awol, then that's that one person. but, it doesn't have anything to do with the videogame itself." herman pool is the spokesman for rocket city arcade...and plays a lot of video games himself. so does his young grandson.. he believes studies linking between violence and video games do not make valid points or arguments. he does understand games can create emotions that could make somebody act out violently. herman pool, rocket city arcade: "video games do illicit emotions out of us, it's our responses that determine our actions. and, unless we're teaching our kids to respond to things properly, we may end up with some problems." pool said the video game industry already uses a rating system to let parents know how old a child should be before playing. he says it's to early to tell if the industry will put any more regulations in place. herman pool, rocket city arcade: "the video-gaming industry in the past has taken their own action to stop federal intervention on how video games are bought and sold maybe it's time to review. ." for now...pool just says he's going to continue keeping an eye out to make sure people who come in the arcade are playing age appropriate games. in huntsville...ashley carter waay 31 news> and parents can monitor video game ratings by looking at the corner of their childrens videogames. . they are divided into four categories - e for everyone... e plus 10 for everyone 10 and older... t for teens... and m for mature. in his remarks today -- president trump mentioned that he has a five-point plan that he wants bi-partisan support for. he wants the f-b-i to monitor the threats more closely, limit violence online, reform mental health laws and pass red flag laws. he also called for the death penalty for any hate crime or mass shooting! he did not specifically mention any gun control measures. we will keep you updated as we learn more information on these tragic mass shootings. stay with waay 31 as we explore how these shootings our impacting