08/05/19 Evening Weather

app works on iphones, ipads and android devices. the tennessee valley caught a break in the showers and storms today, but the heat and humidity are here to stay for a while. tonight looks mostly clear with a low right around 70. mostly sunny and warm for tuesday, with temperatures climbing into the lower 90s once again. there is a very small chance for an isolated storm tomorrow evening, but most areas across the valley stay dry. keep in mind that the humidity will make it feel closer to 100 degrees tomorrow afternoon. be sure to drink plenty of water and take breaks in the shade if you plan on being outside for a long period of time tomorrow. thunderstorm chances return to the forecast wednesday and persist each afternoon for the rest of the work week. the greatest chance for showers and storms looks to be friday, as a cold front slowly moves in and eventually falls apart right over the valley. this will set the stage for continuing chances for scattered showers and storms heading into the weekend as well. temperatures continue to stay right around normal, with highs ranging in the upper 80s and lower 90s. the humidity keeps it feeling more like the upper 90s to near 100 at times each afternoon. coming up... why this 90 year old woman is in the back of a police car...