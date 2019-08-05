Speech to Text for Stanfield's Restaurant in Muscle Shoals closed after fire

vehicle and was hit. investigators are trying to figure out what sparked a fire at a popular restaurant in the shoals - but confirm they don't think it's suspicious. stanfield's restaurant on river road in colbert county is closed. as waay 31's breken terry learned - the owners don't know when that will change. . ook live: the owners of stanfields tell me they don't know when they will open back up and you can see this window knocked out from the flames. the owners said they are trying to work things out with their insurance agency. gillott- it's a family owned steak house. people love it. peyton gillott told me he eats at stanfields two or three times a week. gillott- it's just terrible news. i mean everybody loves eating out there. the place is packed almost everyday and it's crazy that in the middle of the night it just catches on fire. here are pictures of the scene just after midnight sunday morning. volunteer fire fighters contained the flames to the kitchen, where they believe it started. the rest of the building suffered heavy smoke damage. nobody was at the restaurant when the fire started. gillott- i don't know how long it's going to be closed but i hope it can get open pretty soon. the restaurants owners didn't want to go on camera but told me they hope to re-open as soon as possible. that's good news to gillet and the dozens of employees who work at stanfields. gillott- it's just really devastating i don't know what the employees are going to do if they will have to find new jobs. it's got to be hard for them and the community loves that place. we're there all the time eating. look live tag: volunteer fire fighters tell me they are working with the state to determine how the fire started. in colbert co bt waay31. the state fire marshal's office is taking the lead on the case.