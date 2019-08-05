Speech to Text for Difficult first day of school in Limestone County after deadly crash

Below is the closed-captioning text associated with this video. Since this uses automated speech to text spelling and grammar may not be accurate.

it was a sad first day back to school for some students in limestone county today. family and friends are remembering maria holt. the 16 year old died when her car ran off the road and hit a tree on parker road. waay 31's scottie kay is live after speaking with maria's father about how difficult the first day of school was for their family. scottie? i'm here at elkmont high school where maria holt would've started her sophomore year today. maria was a clements student before transferring here last year, and her father says she had a lot of friends at both schools, who are now having to start back without her. james holt, victim's father "her mother had taken her school shopping and she got some new clothes. as a matter of fact, one of the outfits she bought, some of the pants, i think, we're going to use that for her to be buried in." while other parents took their children back to school, james holt planned his daughter's funeral. james holt, victim's father "it's terrible because i wish we could be sending her to school. i wish i could be calling to check on her to see if she's home or how her day was." james says his 16-year-old daughter, maria, was loved by many. james holt, victim's father "she was just full of life and always had a smile on her face. she was smiling everywhere she went. you couldn't be sad if you were around her." and their bond was especially strong. james holt, victim's father "we did everything together. she was the boy i didn't have. she was our only daughter. she was our world. she was our everything." after losing maria in a car accident saturday nightjust two days before school started backjames now has a word of advice for other parents. james holt, victim's father "cherish and love your kids every second, every moment, because you don't know when the last one is going to be. you don't know when you're going to get that last phone call, last text, or last hug." and he takes comfort in knowing maria was happy when she died. james holt, victim's father "she lived life to the fullest, up to the last second, and that's what i'm most thankful for. her whole sixteen years, she lived life to the fullest and she didn't let anything stop her." ther e were additional counselors at school today for students to talk to. maria was the second limestone county teen to die the week before school started back. 14-year-old addie baker was killed in a u-t-v wreck last wednesday. she would've been a freshman at clements high school.