Huntsville restaurant opens after item resembling pipe bomb found outside

fire in the hole! that pop you just heard was the sound of the huntsville bomb squad testing a pipe bomb-like object outside a popular restaurant. this all happened outside of the five guys off university drive. thank you for joining us, i'm najahe sherman. and i'm dan shaffer. waay31's steven dilsizian is live. he was first on the scene after huntsville police responded to the suspicious package outside of a five guys. steven, you've been out there for a couple of hours and watched it all unfold. untsville police just cleared the scene about an hour ago. but before leaving they were swarmed around this light pole. im told there was a package sitting just at the bottom of it, and inside, was what looked like a pipe bomb! police officers told me they received a call from someone who was parked just next to the light pole. they called of a suspicious looking package and were concerned of a potential bomb. all five guys employees were immediately evacuated from the building as police surrounded the restaurant. i spoke with one of the employees who thinks the store was targeted because many of the workers are hispanic. five guys workers went over to the ihop just steps away while they waited. one ihop employee called it scary. there's alot of mysterious things that are happening across the nation right now and possibly we could be in alot of dangerous situations right now!" huntsville police are still investigating. enterprise way was temporarily blocked off but the road is now open. the five guys resteraunt also reopened. in hsv -- sd --- waay31 news. waay 31 will keep you updated on developments in this case as we learn them. we'll bring you those on air and online.