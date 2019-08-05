Speech to Text for Back to School Team Coverage

happening right now ... a live picture from the bus depot in hunstville, where drivers are headed out on their routes. in a few hours students will start a brand new school year. the districts heading back to class today are huntsville city schools, fayetteville city schools, lincoln county and limestone county schools.. this morning we have live team coverage. first we'll go to waay 31's rodneya ross at morris middle school on bob wallace avenue. rodneya. good morning pat and marie -- students should be awake already right now, getting ready to head out to their bus stops within the next hour. this school serves as a bus stop for other schools in the district. this morning i'll be at the bus stops checking to see if the buses are on time and at the correct stops. a quick reminder for morris middle school parents -- if you're student rides the bus they are allowed to enter the school building at seven...and if you drop them off they can enter at seven- 30. also breakfast is served daily starting at seven-45 until eight. i checked the menu for kindergarten through eight grade -- breakfast this morning will be mini pancakes, applesauce, juice, and milk. reporting live in hsv, rr, waay 31 news. we continue our team coverage with an eye on the buses that will carry thousands of students to their first day of school. waay 31's will robinson-smith is live at the bus lot on mcjohn circle in south huntsville. will, what are you seeing out there this morning? good morning, pat and marie. bus drivers have been streaming in here to the apple bus depot since . drivers will start heading out on their routes in about minutes. huntsville school officials say apple bus is fully staffed this year. drivers this year can also look forward to bigger paychecks. their base pay was bumped up to $20 per hour instead of $15. we'll be here throughout the morning to see how the roll out goes for these drivers. reporting live at the apple bus depot, will robinson-smith, waay 31 news. our coverage continues now with waay 31's casey albritton who is live at chapman middle school on rueben rive. casey? i'm here at chapman middle school... where this is a bus stop for students at other schools in the district. within the next hour, students will start showing up.. and we're expecting to see a lot of kids packing into this area. the first bus arrives to pick up students at 6:18 a-m. but for the students attending chapman middle school... today they will be starting the school year off with a new principal. principal anthony dent says his goal is to strengthen the family framework at chapman middle school. through out the rest of the morning, i'll be going to different bus stops to make sure the routes are running smoothly. live in huntsville, casey albritton, waay 31 news. the huntsville city school board approved changes to the student dress code for this year. students have to tuck in anything oversized.... including sweatshirts. the board defines "oversized" a anything three to four times your actual size. board members say this will reduce the smuggling of weapons. the district also made changes to their cell phone policy. students must have them turned off at all times this year! school officials say students have been warned -- and if they're caught, teachers will confiscate their phones until the end of the day... and a parent will have to come to school to pick it up! parents told us they understands eliminating distractions -- but they think in this day and age, the rule can be dangerous -- especially in an emergency. our coverage continues now with waay 31's scottie kay in limestone county. scottie, the excitement of a new year is overshadowed by the recent deaths of two clements high school students. scottie? we don't expect to see as many smiling faces here at clements high school today as these students recently lost two of their classmates in the span of just four days. 14-year-old addie baker died in a u-t-v rollover accident last wednesday. her funeral was yesterday. baker played softball and would've started her freshman year here at clements today. 16-year-old maria holt died in a crash on parker road saturday night. troopers say hit a tree. i spoke with holt's father who says while she would've been a new student at elkmont high school this year, she still had many friends here at clements. holt's family will be making her funeral arrangements today. several parents, teachers, and other community members have posted on social media, asking for extra prayers for students who have to start back to school today without their friends. live: additional counselors will be here at the high school today for any students who may be struggling with the loss. reporting live in limestone county, sk, waay 31