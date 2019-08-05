Speech to Text for Latest updates and concerns from the past weekend

right now people across the nation are in mourning after three mass shootings in one week... two of them over the weekend. governor kay ivey directed that flags be flown at half staff to honor the victims of the el paso and dayton tragedies.. here's what we know about the shooting in el paso.. the suspect -- patrick crusius -- is being held without bond on capital murder charges. prosecutors say they will seek the death penalty. he is from allen texas and authorities say he didn't have any connections to el paso.. all bodies have been removed from the walmart where he's accused of killing 20-people and wounding dozens more. now ... here's what we know about the dayton shooting this morning... some high school classmates of the shooter say he was suspended for making a hit list, and a list of girls he wanted to sexually assault. the principal confirmed the account to the dayton daily news. this is video of a vigil for the nine victims ... as the community remembered them last night. overnight, police said they killed the gunman less than a minute after he opened fire in a night club district. the victims range in age from 22 to 57 ... and include the gunman's sister. every year people in dekalb county gather at fyffe high school to pray before the new school year.. but last night's service was a little different. while hundreds gathered to pray for the safety of students, teachers and staff.... pastors also talked about the weekend's mass shootings. one student we spoke to said when the pastor mentioned the shootings -- his first thought was prayer. safety was the main concern at a student organized event in decatur. police were on hand at austin junior high school yesterday for their back to school festival. while their presence helped ease concerns for some... we found people in huntsville trying to go about their daily business. they told us they don't feel safe. sami solbrig, lives in huntsville "i have no idea how a parent would be able to send their kid to school nowadays. i, as an expecting mother, don't know how i could do that. i, personally, am looking into more homeschooling options, because one of the reasons being a safety issue." you can count on waay 31 to bring you the latest you can count on waay 31 to bring you the latest developments out of el paso and dayton as new details are released.