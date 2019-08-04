Speech to Text for Back to School Worship Service Held in Fyffe

Below is the closed-captioning text associated with this video. Since this uses automated speech to text spelling and grammar may not be accurate.

here?" in dekalb county, hundreds of people gathered to pray for protection. the back to school worship service happens every year. church leaders in the community organize the event at fyffe high school. tonight ... they prayed for the safety of students, teachers, and staff before the start of the new school year. waay 31's sierra phillips talked with pastors and other folks at tonight's service. mayes- "its a scary world that's why we are praying for god's protection over our schools." jon mayes is not only a pastor who spoke at the service ... he's also a parent and says safety is on his mind. mayes- "anytime you have kids and they're not with you and they're in the school system you worry about....are they safe?" one rising senior in attendance told me when pastor mayes mentioned the shootings his first thought was prayer. morgan- "i couldn't imagine being in those people's shoes" and while that weighed on everyone i talked with-- morgan said the event and his faith have left him with that sense of safety. morgan- "yeah, i'm feeling pretty protected." the service started with high school students singing ... and ended with around 350 people holding hands and praying together for the safety of dekalb county schools. mayes- "tonight, was a really good turnout, a lot of folks willing to stand in the gap and pray for our kids." at least five sheriff's deputies were there to keep service goers safe. organizers requested no cameras during the service. in fyffe, sierra phillips, waay31 news