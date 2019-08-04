Speech to Text for C block of 10p 7-6-19

coco gauff didn't have too much rest from yesterday's big win over polona hercog, the 15 year old took the court again today but this time with her mixed doubles partner jay clarke. in the first set, gauff serving near-court, but she double faults and jelena ostapenko and robert lindstedt takes the game one. now in the second set, gauff serving far-court, and ostapenko returns it into the net...game to gauff/clarke. still in the second set, 5-4 in favor of ostapenko and lindstedt, jay clarke serving near court, but lindstedt rips the winner down the middle to break and end the match so coco gauff suffers loss in mixed doubles game. this 15 year old florida girl is living her dream -- playing at wimbledon -- and winning! coco gauff definitely has fans in the stands -- but some of her biggest supporters are cheering stateside. including her grandparents -- watching from her father's restaurant, the paradise sports lounge in delray beach. yvonne odom: "she fought, she fought, and this was destiny. her two granddaddies who are ministers, they up there working this thing. you hear me, they are working it, we believe it. because she is a blessed child." eddie odom: "she is like her daddy. never quit, the idea is to never quit. every shot is a big shot, when you are losing. and she came all the way back . and she got it. all her life, where she ended up, she got it." gauff is setting the tennis world on fire by advancing to the fourth round of the ladies singles at the british tournament. to get that far -- she already beat venus williams. and came from behind friday against slovenian polona hercog. gauff's next singles match is monday against simona halep. two time super bowl champion and huntsville native trey flowers will be in the rocket city next week. the former columbia high stand out will be at the huntsville inner city learning center speaking to students about how commitment and perseverance are a few keys to being successful. along with speaking to students, flowers will also be making a donation to the center. the detroit lions defensive end created a charity foundation called flowers of the future which hopes to invest in the lives of young people to promote positive change. again trey flowers will be at the huntsville inner city learning center on tuesday, july 9 at around 3:45. ad-lib sports cross talk bad news for movie goers... movie pass is temporarily suspending its service. the company blamed technical issues but did not give any details. the company also did not give an exact day when it will be back up and running again. but it estimates the process will take several