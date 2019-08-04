Speech to Text for B block of 10p 7-6-19

new at ten. students at the university of alabama will soon be able to get around campus easier... that's because the school is launching a bike-sharing program! it starts in the fall. the tuscaloosa news reports it will include 300 bikes. the school has a deal with "gotcha mobility" for a mobile app which will show students where bikes are available to rent. the new e-bikes have electric motors to assist with pedaling. they'll come in handy... the campus is spread out over more than one-thousand acres -- and the school has more than 38-thousand students! the huntsville- madison county chamber of commerce is hosting alabama governor kay ivey next week! the governor is visiting to present her 20-19 alabama update! she is set to give updates on key state issues. it is her annual address to local business and civic leaders. more than 800 people are scheduled to attend. it will be held wednesday, july 10th at the von braun center. new information... former 'house of cards' actor kevin spacey was questioned by u-k investigators about sexual assault allegations in britain. the investigation looked into men who say they were assaulted by the star from 1996 to 2013. london metro police are looking into it. spacey was investigated in may in the u-s, where he also faces sexual assault allegations that he denies. that lawsuit was dismissed. but he still faces a criminal charge. spacey is expected to attend a court hearing monday. authorities suspect a gas leak may be the cause of saturday morning's explosion at a florida shopping center... agents from the bureau of alcohol, tobacco, firearms and explosives, along with the broward county sheriffs bomb squad are on the scene aiding in the investigation. here's abc's tai hernandez with the latest on that massive blast. investigators on the scene of a massive explosion at this shopping center in plantation florida, just west of fort lauderdale sot: gordon: we have ruptured gas lines. we did have an active gas leak when we arrived, they were able to secure it. whether that was the cause or not we have not confirmed. one building completely decimated in the blast sot witness - the entire inside of the store i was in just caved in, people inside this la fitness, racing to making their way outside - windows blown out, the front of the building destroyed witness: it took out all the windows from the la fitness, it rocked the whole building. the building shook. the ceiling started falling on everyone. the debris stretching across several parking lots guillermo villa was about to charge his tesla suv when he heard the explosion villa: i went underneath my car because there was so much debris flying - falling from the sky. it was like raining big pieces of the roof, the wall, bricks, everything and this dad says he left the shopping center moments before the blast sot - family drove about fifty yards, and behind us everything exploded at once rescuers brought in search dogs to canvas the area for anyone possibly trapped - at thanks, chris. we'll check back in with you later in the show. local police are hitting the streets this weekend to keep you safe... check out the round up from