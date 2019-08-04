Speech to Text for A block of 10p 7-6-19

new tonight.... a woman is now recovering in the hospital thanks to a game warden and two bystanders. officials say she jumped into the tennessee river from the i-65 bridge before they rescued her. "we were still in shock. you know, like that's crazy. something you'd never think would happen." thanks for joining us tonight. i'm will robinson-smith waay 31's alex torres-perez joins us live from decatur, where she met one of the people who helped rescue this woman's life. will, travis shankle and his father are still in shock after what happened this 4th of july. they were trying to watch a firework display on the river when they heard someone yelling. "somebody was screaming for help!" that's when travis shankle and his father jumped into action. "i was nervous at first when i heard her screaming because i didn't know where it was coming from or what was going on." it was pitch black in the water. so it took them around five minutes to find the woman. "i turned around and shined my headlights off to the river. we see her there screaming and waving her arms. it looked liked she was in there for a long time." the father, son duo then flagged down a boat down and called 911. but before rescue crews got there, a game warden who happened to be in the area heard the call. he then dove into the river with a life jacket. "the warden showed up and said 'i know exactly how the water is and where it is. so, i'm going to go in and get her myself.'" the warden and the woman stayed floating in the river until rescue crews arrived. shankle says this 4th of july is one he'll never forget. "it's going to be the best one i remember...helping somebody live to see another day." now he hopes people can learn from this experience to reach out to others "reach out to other people whether it is giving them 5 dollars or help save their life altogether." officials believe the woman was trying to commit suicide. she is currently in the hospital in serious condition. reporting live in decatur, atp waay 31 news. new at ten. a huntsville man is in the madison county jail after police say he bit a woman's finger off! we want to warn you -- the mugshot you are about to see is graphic. this man -- shay thome is charged with first-degree assault. huntsville police tells us he got into a fight with a friend of his wife's --which ended in him biting off her finger. police say he was then "jumped on by other males". thome is currently being held without bond. southern california is bracing for more aftershocks after a powerful 7-point-1 earthquake rocked the region friday. that earthquake coming just one day after a 6- point-4. abc's danya bacchus has the latest from los angeles. danya: experts say there have been thousands of aftershocks. and tonight there is a fear there could be more! pkg: california's strongest earthquake in more than 20 years- nats:wnpkg get under the table, get under the table violently shaking buildings- nat: oh my god! oh oh my god! oh my god! this grocery store, near the epicenter, losing power as customers and employee try to escape aisle by aisle covered with fallen merchandise. nats: friday's quake-southern california's second major earthquake in less than 48 hours. experts say there have been more than 45-hundred aftershocks. sot: 00:07 "this has been a traumatic experience, there's literally no way to explain it it was traumatic." some people so shaken-they decided to spend the night outdoors...afraid their homes are too dangerous sot: 00:59 "my kids don't feel safe, my wife doesn't feel safe--just to make it more comfortable for them we are just going to camp out here. the epicenter of friday's quake--11 miles from thursday's 6.4 tremor. officials believe it was only the precursor to the massive 7.1 the quake was felt throughout southern california and in two other states sot: gov gavin newsom 04:01 this is a wake up call-a reality for this community. california's governor now requesting a presidential emergency declaration for the communities impacted-- as officials continue to survey the damage done. tag: experts say the aftershocks will continue there is a 27 percent chance for a magnitude 6.0 quake here in the next week. danya bacchus, abc news los angeles. because north alabama sits between the new madrid and east tennessee seismic zones -- we wanted to know how prepared our area is for earthquakes. officials say a serious earthquake could happen right here in our area. the jackson county emergency management director tells us a quake would present a threat to the county's extensive train system -- where a derailment of a train carrying dangerous chemicals could cause serious issues. one person we spoke to says they have an emergency kit prepared just in case one happens ... it includes food -- clothes -- and even something for her dog. > carter dempsey- "disasters can be upsetting to pets so i've got her favorite blanket and her favorite dog toys." scottboro is no stranger to small quakes. just last month a 2.4 magnitude earthquake shook the area. new tonight. sad news out of jasper ... a 5- year-old girl drowned today at a public swimming pool. it happened at the memorial park natatorium in walker county. the girl was rushed to the hospital -- but could not be revived. there were eight lifeguards on duty at the time -- according to jasper police. the incident is still under investigation. new details. the bodies of two missing people have been found at lake jordan in elmore county. today -- search crews recovered the bodes of 26- year-old clay jackson and 17- year-old travis hoiuse. that's according to the alabama law enforcement agency marine patrol. they disspeared after a two- boat wreck on the fourth of july. five others were injured in the boat crash. a man from decatur is now in jail after a boating accident on smith lake. 23-year-old william fite was charged with boating under the influence. 5 people were hurt in the wreck. 4 of them were taken to the hospital. right now, rescue crews are still looking for a missing passenger. that missing person was identified as 26 year old kelsey starling of troy. new information. a teenager was injured on lake guntersville in a boating accident. on thursday -- 19-year-old jesse hart of pittsburg, california was trying to mount a riding tube ... when he fell and his swim trunks became entangled with the boat's propellers! he was flown to huntsville hospital and is listed in "good condition." new at ten. a woman was killed in a likely road-rage incident in tuscaloosa. the tuscaloosa violent crimes unit said it happened friday night on i-20/59 eastbound around the 96 mile marker. tuscaloosa police say one vehicle fired several shots into another -- killing 25-year- old zakia bibbs. the two other passengers in bibbs' vehicle also suffered non-threatening gunshot wounds. right now there are no suspects in custody. to combat rage on alabama roads -- you'll see some new signs as you drive along the interstate! the alabama department of transportaion is posting signs that remind drivers to "keep right, except to pass." the new signs come just before alabama's "anti- road rage act" takes effect in september. the law states a driver cannot go more than a mile and a half in the left lane without passsing other cars. one goal of the new law is to make traffic move better so people won't have road rage. new tonight. authorities are investigating a deadly plane crash on the golf course at ole miss! a spokesperson with the university says a single-engine plane crashed on the course this afternoon. the plane was with cvil air patrol -- which was performing "touch and go" takeoffs and landings. the only person on the plane was the pilot: 18-year-old lake little. she died in the crash. no one else was injured. new information. today -- manslaughter charges were officially dismissed against a woman who was pregnant-- and whose fetus died after she was shot. a judge granted the state's motion to throw out the case. marshae jones was indicted last week in jefferson county. she was five months pregnant when a woman shot her in the stomach ... killing her fetus. the district attorney said there were many factors in the decision that did not come lightly. a man accused of assaulting his girlfriend and keeping her hostage is now in jail! james clewis is in the madison county jail on a 10 thousand dollar bond. the madison county sheriff's office says he beat up his girlfriend on july 4th. then, he prevented her from leaving or calling anyone. deputies say she was able to get away after convicing clewis to take her to a family member's home. that's when she locked herself in a room and called 911. a new way for the crimson tide to roll around campus... learn more about the new bike-sharing program that