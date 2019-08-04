Speech to Text for A block of 6p 7-6-19

people in southern california are recovering today after a whopping seven-point-one magnitude earthquake hit. its the strongest earthquake in the region since 1999. because north alabama sits between the new madrid and last year -- an east tennessee earthquake could be felt across north alabama. the tennessee valley authority told us they were eyeing improvements after a 4.4 magnitude earthquake last december in the new madrid seismic zone. people as far east as georgia and as far south as arab told us they felt the early-morning tremor! some people told us it was a wake up call for them -- and it inspired them to put together emergency bags to prepare for the worst case scenario in the future. southern california is on edge today after the recent earthquakes that have rocked the region. abc's danya bacchus has the latest from los angeles -- talking with people who fear the shaking isn't over yet. the magnitude 7.1 earthquake rocking southern california- sot: "it was traumatic, there's literally no way to explain it it was traumatic." the violent shaking sending chandeliers swinging- throwing water out of pools- sparking fires and causing rockslides that pratically blocked this highway sot: "when the earthquake happened i was in bed, i got in my bathroom doorway,?.then i ran out here and i just saw all the devastation. you heard racket, noise, things falling, cabinets falling in my house." this trailer swaying dangerously close to a two year old boy- nats: get up, get up...let's go katie archibald "i see my son coming around the trailer and it's like, there's nothing left. i just want to get him. the epicenter of friday's 7.1 quake just 11 miles from thursday's 6.4. those who live near the epicenter are so shaken- many are deciding to spend the night outdoors...afrai d their homes are too dangerous with the aftershocks sot: "my kids don't feel safe, my wife doesn't feel safe. just to make it more comfortable for them we are just going to camp out over here experts saying the tremors aren't over yet.. sot: "the probabilty of a magnitude six is 27 percent so we're likely to see maybe one or two of those in the next week." danya tag: california's governor has declared a state of emergency--though, officials say, the damage is not as significant as one would expect for an earthquake of this magnitude. danya bacchus, abc news, los angeles. no fatalities were reported after friday night's 7.1- magnitude earthquake seismologists warn that the area could see up to 30- thousand aftershocks over the next six months! it's been a dry day so far in the rocket city. here on our ridgeline construction camera network over huntsville -- a few clouds in sight as we start the holiday weekend in the tennessee valley. waay 31 meteorologist rob elvington has a look at what we can expect throughout the rest of the day and the weekend. new information... a man from decatur is now in jail after a boating accident on smith lake. 23-year-old william fite was charged with driving under the influence. 5 people were hurt in the wreck. 4 of them were taken to the hospital. right now, rescue crews are still looking for a missing passenger. that missing person was identified as 26 year old kelsey starling of troy. happening now... huntsvill e police are investigating the death of a man after a car fell on him! police say he was changing a tire. they believe the jack slipped when the car fell on top of him. the man's name has not been released by officials. the incident happened on jack coleman drive yesterday afternoon. a man accused of assaulting his girlfriend and keeping her hostage is now in jail! james clewis is in the madison county jail on a 10 thousand dollar bond. the madison county sheriff's office says he beat up his girlfriend on july 4th. then, he prevented her from leaving or calling anyone. deputies say she was able to get away after convicing clewis to take her to a family member's home. that's when she locked herself in a room and called 911. new this evening.... falkville police are making sure you stay safe this 4th of july holiday weekend with safety checkpoints. last night, they made 3 drug related arrests and an arrest for attempting to elude. they also took a man wanted by hartselle police into custody. after the death of a nashville officer -- a boy is running in his honor... hear why this 10-year-old runs in the name of fallen