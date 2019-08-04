Speech to Text for Part of 5p 7-6-19

Below is the closed-captioning text associated with this video. Since this uses automated speech to text spelling and grammar may not be accurate.

we're learning more about the case against a 17-year-old suspect charged in the death of a nashville police officer after a fatal wreck. prosecutors want the minor tried as an adult. the teen's lawyer says the girl is "genuinely sorry" for what happened -- and didn't mean to hurt anyone. w-k-r-n's jessica jaglois talked with the attorney -- who sheds light on what he says happened in the deadly crash. michie gibson says his client isn't a cop killer. she just cried. she said i didn't mean to hurt anybody. he says 17-year-old jayona brown snuck out her home and took her aunt's ford fusion. then picked up a friend to go joyriding. they're good friends. she was taking her home when the accident happened. but when a metro officer tried to pull her over for having her high beams on, the teen didn't stop, instead she took off. she's 17, she's scared. the officer did not pursue. gibson says what happened next isn't homicide but instead negligence. she thought it was over. she had actually planned to pull over in shoneys, as my understanding, she ran a flashing red light gibson says after the crash happened, the teen wasn't thinking about herself. her first concern was for the officer and her passenger. her passenger, 18-year-old antona eswa, remains in critical condition at skyline. now, three families are devastated - officer anderson's, eswa's and brown's are devastated. a hearing for brown was scheduled for friday afternoon-- but was ultimately delayed. a status hearing has been set for monday-- at which time a date for brown's detention hearing will be determined. friends -- family -- and fellow law enforcement will come together to remember the fallen nashville police officer. officer john anderson's funeral will be held on monday, july 8th at 1 p-m. the ceremony takes place at the cornerstone church in madison. visitation will be monday at the church from 9 to 11:30 a.m. hundreds of miles away-- a little boy's heart broke with nashville's. zechariah cartledge -- from orlando florida -- ran friday in honor of officer john anderson. zechariah's father says the run is part of a bigger mission for the 10 year old boy -- whose been running since he was 7 years old. for every officer, he runs a mile and pins their name on his shirt. among them was dickson county sergeant daniel baker -- who was killed during a traffic stop. chad cartledge - "he just started talking about how he ran close to 150 miles last year and wanted to dedicate all the miles he was running this year, to honor the fallen heroes we lost in 2018." officer anderson's family will receive this blue line flag with a hand written note from zechariah. the boy says in the video that he'll keep the family and the police department in his prayers. a massive explosion at a south florida shopping center has left at least 20 people injured -- two critically. the cause of the investigation now underway. here's abc's diane macedo with the details. an investigation is underway in plantation, florida as officials try to uncover the cause of a massive explosion at this shopping center. gordon: we have ruptured gas lines. we did have an active gas leak when we arrived, they were able to secure it. whether that was the cause or not we have not confirmed. fire departments from several neighboring towns, as well as broward sheriff fire and rescue all responded to the scene. gordon: at this point the hazards have been secured our search has been completed. authorities confirm at least 20 injuries gordon: we know that there were two that were serious, one was taken as a level one trauma to broward health medical center. the other was also transported to broward health, the other were transported locally. the blast was so powerful it even damaged other buildings in the shopping center. witness: it took out all the windows from the la fitness, it rocked the whole building. the building shook. the ceiling started falling on everyone. there were people on the floor. this man was at a nearby tesla charging station when he heard the explosion i went underneath my car because there was so much debris flying it was like raining pieces of the roof i am blessed, i appreciate life now roads in the area are shut down as the investigation continues. all stores and businesses in the area will also remain closed until fire personnel can determine it is safe to return. an alabama neighborhood is on edge after some unwelcomed guests were spotted in the area. here's video of coyotes spotted on the front porch of a montain brook home. the two corner a cat -- and chase it as it runs away! luckily the cat got away -- but the cat's owner and other people in the neighborhood say they're worried for their pets' safety. sharon forrest/resident : "i am very afraid, especially for my cat. i'm really -- what i'm doing is keeping my cat in." neighbors say coyote sightings are common in the area. the humane society says if you try to scare off a coyote -- in some cases it may not run away at first if it's gotten used to being around humans experts say you could also try yelling, waving your hands and making noise while moving toward it -- or even spraying it with a garden hose. a mississippi city is taking a different approach when it comes to dealing with coyotes... columbus city council members unanimously approved the mississippi wildlife, fisheries and parks to shoot and kill coyotes in city limits. columbus police chief fred shelton says coyotes have been reportedly killing pets in the community. he says his officers set up traps to catch them over a month ago -- but they haven't worked. shelton said he wants to take action before the coyotes come in contact with humans. thanks chris! expanded and extended...