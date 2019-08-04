Speech to Text for C block of 5p 7-6-19

Below is the closed-captioning text associated with this video. Since this uses automated speech to text spelling and grammar may not be accurate.

happening now. the expanded entertainment district in huntsville starts this weekend. one of the major changes expands the area to connect campus 805 and stovehouse... which allows people to walk between the two with open containers of alcohol... as long as it is in a purple cup... a bar owner at stovehouse tells waay 31 the change is a win-win for both areas... because it gives people more options... and it's safer... stephanie kennedy- mell/owner of pourhouse "they come over to stovehouse, listen to some music, head back over to campu 805, grab a beer. there's walking involved, so of course that's healthy and of course not driving and extending that period of time between drinks." the entertainment district expansion also impact days of the week... now... you can walk in an entertainment district with a purple cup 7 days a week... from noon to 11 p.m... before... you could only do it thursday to sunday...