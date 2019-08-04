Speech to Text for Part of 5p 7-6-19

people in southern california are recovering today after a whopping seven-point-one magnitude earthquake hit. its the strongest earthquake in the region since 1999. because north alabama sits between the new madrid and east tennessee seismic zones we wanted to know how prepared our area is for earthquakes. thanks for joining us this evening. i'm will robinson-smith. waay31's sierra phillips is live at the jackson county emergency management office with what she's learned. sierra? the first natural disasters people think of here in north alabama are flooding, thunderstorms and, of course, tornadoes. but-- officials say a serious earthquake could absolutely happen right here in our area. i talked with people who say the earthquake in california has them looking at their own plan for if disaster strikes. jackson- "its like being nauseated, motion sick, at least that's what it felt like to me." jackson county emergency management director felix jackson has felt smaller earthquakes here. jackson- "that wasn't anything compared to what people have seen out west in california." officials say over thirteen thousand people in ridgecrest, california were left without power after a strong earthquake shook the area. just after the 7.1 magnitude quake, two others stronger than a 5.0 magnitude quakes came through. people i talked to today say that has them thinking about their own plans. carter dempsey "you've got to think about things in advance even in north alabama we're close enough to the new madrid fault line that we could have broken windows, things broken in the home." cathy carter dempsey is a retired fema worker and says she's ready to go if disaster hits. her emergency kit is complete with weeks worth of food and water, along with a helmet, changes of clothes and other supplies. she even has a kit prepared for her dog, teddy rose. carter dempsey- "disasters can be upsetting to pets so i've got her favorite blanket and her favorite dog toys." jackson says if the county saw an earthquake like the most recent one in california it would have a different challenges. for example, jackson county has an extensive train system -- a derailment of a train carrying dangerous chemicals could cause serious issues. also- jackson county hasn't seen an earthquake like that before. and while emergency protocols are in place, officials aren't entirely sure what a natural disaster like that would do to the county. jackson - "we prepare like any other natural disaster, but we don't have a basis to go on." scottboro is no stranger to small quakes. just last month a 2.4 magnitude earthquake shook this area. an earthquake that small doesn't usually cause structural damage. reporting live in jackson county sierra phillips waay31 news. last year -- an east tennessee earthquake could be felt across north alabama. the tennessee valley authority told us they were eyeing improvements after a 4.4 magnitude earthquake last december in the new madrid seismic zone. people as far east as georgia and as far south as arab told us they felt the early-morning tremor! some people told us it was a wake up call for them -- and it inspired them to put together emergency bags to prepare for the worst case scenario in the future. southern california is on edge today after the recent earthquakes that have rocked the region. abc's danya bacchus has the latest from los angeles -- talking with people who fear the shaking isn't over yet. the magnitude 7.1 earthquake rocking southern california- sot: "it was traumatic, there's literally no way to explain it it was traumatic." the violent shaking sending chandeliers swinging- throwing water out of pools- sparking fires and causing rockslides that pratically blocked this highway sot: "when the earthquake happened i was in bed, i got in my bathroom doorway,?.then i ran out here and i just saw all the devastation. you heard racket, noise, things falling, cabinets falling in my house." this trailer swaying dangerously close to a two year old boy- nats: get up, get up...let's go katie archibald "i see my son coming around the trailer and it's like, there's nothing left. i just want to get him. the epicenter of friday's 7.1 quake just 11 miles from thursday's 6.4. those who live near the epicenter are so shaken- many are deciding to spend the night outdoors...afrai d their homes are too dangerous with the aftershocks sot: "my kids don't feel safe, my wife doesn't feel safe. just to make it more comfortable for them we are just going to camp out over here experts saying the tremors aren't over yet.. sot: "the probabilty of a magnitude six is 27 percent so we're likely to see maybe one or two of those in the next week." danya tag: california's governor has declared a state of emergency--though, officials say, the damage is not as significant as one would expect for an earthquake of this magnitude. danya bacchus, abc news, los angeles. no fatalities were reported after friday night's 7.1- magnitude earthquake seismologists warn that the area could see up to 30- thousand aftershocks over the next six months! it's been a dry day so far in the rocket city. here on our ridgeline construction camera network over huntsville -- a few clouds in sight as we start the holiday weekend in the tennessee valley. waay 31 meteorologist rob elvington has a look at what we can expect throughout the rest of the day and the weekend. new information... a man from decatur is now in jail after a boating accident on smith lake. 23-year-old william fite was charged with driving under the influence. 5 people were hurt in the wreck. 4 of them were taken to the hospital. right now, rescue crews are still looking for a missing passenger. that missing person was identified as 26 year old kelsey starling of troy. happening now... huntsvill e police are investigating the death of a man after a car fell on him! police say he was changing a tire. they believe the jack slipped when the car fell on top of him. the man's name has not been released by officials. the incident happened on jack coleman drive yesterday afternoon. a man accused of assaulting his girlfriend and keeping her hostage is now in jail! james clewis is in the madison county jail on a 10 thousand dollar bond. he was arrested after the victim locked herself in a room and called police. the madison county sheriff's office says he beat up his girlfriend on july 4th. then, he prevented her from leaving or calling anyone. deputies say she was able to get away after convicing clewis to take her to a family member's home. new this evening.... falkville police are making sure you stay safe this 4th of july holiday weekend with safety checkpoints. last night, they made 3 drug related arrests and an arrest for attempting to elude. they also took a man wanted by hartselle police into custody. after the death of a nashville officer -- a boy is running in his honor... hear why this 10-year-old runs in the name of fallen