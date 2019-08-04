Speech to Text for Back to School Worship Service Held in DeKalb County

every school would have one. happening right now in dekalb county ... some people in the town of fyffe are gathering for a back to school worship service. the mass shootings are likely to be on the minds of the people who turn out tonight. waay31s sierra phillips is live with what she found out you can expect. sierra? in less than an hour the worship service will start here at the gym at fyffe high school. organizers tell me the point of this service is to pray for the safety of students, teachers and staff. they couldn't tell me if the shootings were going to be discussed-- but they did say tragedies like those are exactly why they have held this service year after year. before even starting- the national organization ... the freedom from religion foundation stirred controversy when it told the the dekalb co school district that posting about this religious service on its facebook was unconstitutiona l. after waay 31 talked with attorneys ... the school's post on its official school facebook might put the school in a legal gray area, but there are no set rules. organizers say last year they had about 200 people and this year they expect more. reporting live in fyffe, sierra phillips waay31 news.