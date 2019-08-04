Speech to Text for Local Event Organizers Concerned About Safety

Below is the closed-captioning text associated with this video. Since this uses automated speech to text spelling and grammar may not be accurate.

out the back.." the mayor says authorities responded quickly and killed the 24-year old gunman less than a minute after he began firing. mayor nan whaley/ dayton: "he had additional magazines and he was wearing body armor." 13 hours earlier... and 16- hundred miles away in el paso... a community already reeling with a tragedy of their own. a 21-year old suspect gunned down shoppers at a walmart... killing 20 and injuring more than two dozen others. dr. stephen flaherty, medical director of trauma: "the injuries that we saw here were very very significant injuries." authorities are looking into a racist and anti-immigrant document posted online that's believed to be written by the shooter. prosecutors say the massacre is being treated as domestic terrorism. jaime esparza, el paso district attorney: "the state charge is capital murder. so, he is eligible for the death penalty. we will seek the death penalty" i'm melisa raney reporting. those two mass shootings are on the minds of some decatur students tonight as they go into what would otherwise be a festive get- together. the student- organized event is going on right now at austin junior high school. some of the student planners emphasized the importance of safety at the event. waay 31's scottie kay is live right now to explain some of those safety measures. scottie. what you'll immediately see at the festival here is a stage with live music, tents with games and merchandise, and several food trucks. what you might not immediately see are the safety measures the students who planned this event focused on first. kasey bogle, lives in decatur "anything can happen, so it's smart for the schools to make us aware of these and how to prepare us. and they do a very good job in preparing us on what to do if a bad thing were to come up like that." kasey bogle and several other morgan county students have safety on the forefront of their minds as they host their first-ever student- organized festival the day after dozens of people were killed in two separate mass shootings. kasey bogle, lives in decatur "safety is our main priority. police officers are on this campus and are walking around constantly so everybody feels safe." bogle says she still can't believe the incidents that occurred at a texas shopping center, and in an ohio nightlife area. kasey bogle, lives in decatur "it's tragic. awful. this is supposed to be the greatest country in the world, but how can it be a great county when we have all of these shootings here?" now, sadly, bogle says she and her classmates have to prepare for the worst. kasey bogle, lives in decatur "we would call for help. we would make sure to follow the guidelines of the police officers and ambulance to make sure the first people who were in desperate need of something, they would get their help first." the students are now using this event they've been planning for all summer to come together and think about those who've lost their loved ones. kasey bogle, lives in decatur "condolences and prayers go out to every single family member. i know what it's like to lose somebody." the goal of this festival is for everyone to have a good time, but more importantly, they want to make sure that everyone is safe. reporting live in decatur, sk, waay 31 news