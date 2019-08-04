Clear
Still serving vets career planning

Still Serving Vets and Raytheon help vets plan for a career outside the armed forces

Posted: Aug 4, 2019 5:36 PM
Updated: Aug 4, 2019 5:36 PM
Posted By: Rodneya Ross

next year. new information. raytheon is helping military veterans and their spouses transition from military life to civilian life -- including finding a new career! today the company and the group "still serving veterans" held a workshop for vets and their spouses. veterans who transitioned from military to civilian life were on hand to share their experiences with others still looking at options. we spoke to one man who recently got out of the armed services -- he said events like these are valuable. know, after you get out of the military whether it be retirement or just stepped out or however you get out, whatever the case may be, sometimes you're lost. and this is going to help put you on the right path." the workshop was led by retired major general paulette risher
