Carson's Forecast 8/4

school starts tomorrow. most areas west of i-65 have stayed for much of the day while a few areas near sand mountain have had some pop up thunderstorms develop with daytime heating. scattered showers and storms become more widespread during the evening hours before quieting down by midnight. heavy rain and gusty winds are the primary concerns with any stronger storms this evening. more patchy fog will develop overnight, especially in areas that have heavy rainfall this evening. be sure to use extra caution if you are driving overnight or early tomorrow morning. most of the fog dissipates soon after sunrise and the first day of school for most kids in the tennessee valley starts off dry. the ride home from school will have to dodge scattered thunderstorms tomorrow afternoon, as the summertime pattern continues into the new work week. we get a brief break from the