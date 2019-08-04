Speech to Text for A block 530a 7-5-19

good morning, and thank you for joining us. it's friday, july 5th. i'm will robinson smith. and i'm alyssa martin. greg privett has the morning off. waay 31 meteorologist rob elvington is in the storm tracker weather center with what you need to know for your morning commute. rob? happening today-- rescue crews in limestone county will be back out at the elk river to continue searching for a man who went missing while kayaking. you're looking at video from yesterday's search efforts. limestone county officials tell us they're looking for 39- year-old michael rynders. his girlfriend told officials they were kayaking when she heard him scream -- she turned around and he was missing. waay 31's rodneya ross is live in limestone county with the latest update on the search. will...alyssa...crews spent all day thursday looking for rynders -- they say he wasn't wearing a life jacket when he went missing. officials tell us michael rynders and his girlfriend were kayaking wednesday night on elk river. they say his girlfriend told them she heard him scream and when she turned around he was nowhere to be found. rescue crews searched until late wednesday night and resumed their search thursday spending the whole day on the river looking for the missing man. but then the search went from a rescue to a recovery. waay 31 talked to other boaters who frequent the river -- they told us they're going to be more careful when they're out on the water. clint pendley, live ins limestone county "you always have to make sure you have a life jacket for everyone accounted for. stay aware and observant of the dangers that are around you." the search for him will resume at 6 this morning. reporting live in limestone co, rr, waay 31 news. this morning the power is back on in morgan county after a sheriff's deputy was involved in a wreck. this picture was tweeted out by the sheriff's department last night. the crash happened near water tower road. officials say the deputy received minor injuries -- but the car took out a power pole causing the power outage. this morning a family is without all their electronics after lightening strikes their home. it happened in athens on merlot drive. firefighters say the fire and strike was a result of severe weather that briefly passed through the area last night. the fire chief tells us there were no injuries -- but electronics were damaged. this morning one person is recovering at huntsville hospital after being involved in a motorcycle wreck. it happened last night on highway 69 on the causway bridge in guntersville. that's close to where the "fire on the lake" event happened. here are some photos from near the scene. the marshall county sheriff's office says the driver of the motorcycle was taken to the hospital. a waay 31 reporter saw the aftermath of the crash -- and said the motorcycle was cut in half! and this morning another person is recovering in huntsville hospital. this comes after a fireworks related injury. limestone county officials say a 42-year-old woman was involved in a fireworks related incident. it happened on east limestone road. the east limestone fire department tells us she suffered a head injury. alabama state troopers say a lawrence county teenager - who was involved in a crash two days ago - has died. 18-year old kagen sutton was involved in a wreck last week in the mount hope community. he was critically injured when the car he was in left the roadway and overturned. he was taken to huntsville hospital where he died from his injuries today. sutton had recently graduated from hatton high school where he was a cross country all-star. a man is in jail after police say he stole a car! huntsville police say a man was sleeping in his truck when chad brand started knocking on the window. they say he told the man to get out of the truck. police say that's when brand jumped into the truck and drove away. officers say they later found the truck on bob wallace avenue while brand was standing right next to it. this morning two people are behind bars after a police standoff in athens. athens police says these men - jarious miller and arthur thompson - were arrested in the incident. it all started with a domestic violence call yesterday at oakview apartments on juniper circle. the caller said miller reportedly shot at his girlfriend as she ran to a neighbor's car! when they got there they found thompson on the porch. he was arrested for carrying a stolen weapon - and for allegedly lying to police about where miller was. police say miller came out of the apartment with a gun -- and pointed it at an officer! he eventually put it down - but police say he then ran inside -- picked up an infant -- and "repeatedly begged the officers to shoot him"! officers eventually convinced him to surrender. the baby was not hurt. new this morning-- two people are missing and five others are in the hospital after a boat crash on lake jordan. that's according to al-dot-com. it happened late last night. officials say the crash involved two boats-- but have not released any other information. dive teams will be out this morning looking for the two people. lake jordan is in elmore county-- near montgomery. alabama's department of education wants to end sexual relationships between teachers and students - a problem education officials say is growing in the state. the state has rolled out a new training program to teach educators about avoiding inappropriate encounters. officials in montgomery are now urging local school systems to adopt the program. the training material quotes reports that say alabama is among the worst states in the country for sexual relationships between shool employees and students. lawrence county schools will be getting 1.25 million dollars in state funds to make some improvements. the decatur daily reports the funds will go towards repairs, safety, technology and more! superintendent jon smith says he hopes to start the projects before the school year begins. when the new cyber technology and engineering school in huntsville opens next year - it could have two sets of admission standards. we talked with future school president matt massey about the standards. he told us he has a vision to have minimum requirements - and preferred requirements. he compares that to how employers go about hiring people. matt massey/madison county schools superintendent "when you're interviewing for any job you basically have minimum qualifications and then preferred qualifications. i think it will be a little bit of the same thing here with students." massey says the preferred qualifications would help them pick the best candidates from counties and districts that have a lot of students trying to get in. the city of huntsville is still finalizing the deal to buy the land in cummings research park where the school will be built. and a local college student is bringing home the gold! jacob humprhey is a student at wallace state community college-- and recently brought home the gold medal for welding in the national skills usa competition. over 6-thousand students competed across various categories. humprhey says he's been welding since he was 14-- and says he's looking forward to graduating and getting his first job. i do some part-time work now. i plan on either traveling or staying around close to the huntsville area, welding in aerospace or something similar. this is the second ever gold medal for wallace state with skills usa-- and it's the only community college in the state that has ever won at skills usa. we have meteorologist rob elvington here with us, she's going to tell us what our forecast is going to look like. rob? another hot and humid day friday for the tennessee valley. afternoon highs will warm to the low to mid 90s but it will feel more like 100. thunderstorms will begin to develop by the early afternoon and last through the evening. the threat of storms and heat will stick around through this weekend. rain chances will drop slightly by early next week. on your day morning. a new claim this morning involving in the crash that killed the voice of the auburn tigers. why the teens attorney says his client didn't committ a crime. plus-- it was a show of force in washington d-c as the president put on his much talked about july 4th extravaganza.