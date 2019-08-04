Speech to Text for B block 530a 7-5-19

Below is the closed-captioning text associated with this video. Since this uses automated speech to text spelling and grammar may not be accurate.

at the time. right now -- a georgia man is recovering after being pulled from a burning home... and the rescue - caught on camera! this dramatic body cam video shows the moment clayton county police officers rescued a man from a burning mobile home monday morning. before emergency crews could arrive -- a neighbor who was there risked his own life trying to save the man. the neighbor jumped through a window and tried to pull the man to safety. he describes the moments that led up to his rescue attempt. domonique hardy/witness: "i'm shining light in the window. oh wow. he's right there under a mattress. i see him with his hand, help, help, help." butt with christian jennings/reporti ng: "what was going through your mind?" domonique hardy/witness: "just who ever's in there i have to get them. i cannot let them die in there like that." when officers arrived -- they all worked together to get the unconscious man out -- forming a human ladder to get inside. dominique suffered a burn on his arm and two police officers were injured but treated at the scene. police say the man they saved made a full recovery. president trump says officials at the departments of justice and commerce spent the july 4th holiday working on a way to get a citizenship question on the 20-20 census. the president's tweet comes after the supreme court ruled against the citizenship question for the 2020 census... the census bureau is moving forward with printing the questionnaire. the high court ruled against the proposal of adding the question -- because they said the administration's reasoning wasn't strong enough. shan wu/cnn legal analyst "chief justice roberts gave them a window, he said you could come back with an alternative explanation. and of course, he called the one they offered 'contrived.' so now they're in the awkward position of saying, 'well, if you didn't believe that story, why don't you try this one.'" president trump has repeatedily called for the question to be on the census-- and officials say it will be an uphill battle. president trump's july 4th celebration brought thousands to the national mall for america's birthday. there were tanks and armored vehicles to showcase america's military power -- along with a jet flyover. the president also addressed the massive crowd at the celebration. trump sot: we all share a truly extraordinary heritage. together, we are part of one of the greatest stories ever told-the story of america. there were some protests towards the parade-- including some flying a baby trump balloon. political opponents also critizied the event-accusing the president of making it partisan by giving vip tickets to big dollar g-o-p donors. new this morning-- today is the last day for customs and border protection action chief john sanders. he announced last month he was leaving the role. acting ice chief mark morgan stepping into that role. sanders departure comes at a time of heightened scrutiny on the department -- as lawmakers and activists criticize the conditions at the migrant detention facilities on the border. a warning for pet owners! the cdc and fda are investigating an outbreak of salmonella infections linked to contact with pig ear dog treats. the fda says salmonella discovered in pig ear treats can infect people -- either from handling the treats, or directly from your dog once he's become ill. pet supplies plus recalled bulk pig ear treats sold in its stores. those are the kind it puts in open bins and sells individually. so far, 45 people in 13 states were diagnosed with salmonella related illness. people in the tennessee valley weren't the only ones to celebrate the 4th of july with big fireworks shows. they happened all over the country! take a look at this! this was the show put on last night in chicago at navy pier. and this is a look at how things went in washington d-c. there were several shows to take place across the city there-- this one happening near the lincoln memorial.