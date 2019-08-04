Speech to Text for A block 5a 7-5-19

Below is the closed-captioning text associated with this video. Since this uses automated speech to text spelling and grammar may not be accurate.

first at five-- missing for over 24 hours-- as search efforts for a kayaker-- now turn to recovery efforts. and-- admission standards for huntsville's newest school. we sit down with the new president of the cyber and technology school to find out what the restrictions will be. plus-- red, white and boom! fireworks lit up the skies over most of the tennessee valley-- and we're taking a look at what you may have missed. good morning, and thank you for joining us. it's friday, july 5th. i'm alyssa martin. and i'm will robinson smith. greg privett has the morning off. waay 31 meteorologist rob elvington is in the storm tracker weather center with what you need to know before heading out the door. rob? happening today -- the recovery for a missing kayaker in limestone county will resume this morning. michael rynders went missing wednesday night on the elk river. that's close to sportsman park near athens. waay 31's rodneya ross is live at the limestone county sheriff's office this morning with where emergency crews are in the recovery effort. good morning will and alyssa...emergency crews are expected to resume their search at elk river in just an hour -- and they're hoping to be more successful in their recovery efforts this morning. 39-year-old michael rynders was kayaking with his girlfriend wednesday night when his kayak capsized. emergency crews began searching for rynders that night -- but weren't able to find him. they searched again all day thursday -- bringing in cadaver dogs and sonar equipment to help with the search. but officials told us they ran into some obstacles. logs, stuff like that that flow down and come into the elk river, which is notorious for being kind of a course around trees and stuff like that. it has the tendency to be a little more murky." waay 31 will have a reporter following the recovery efforts today to bring you an update as information becomes available. reporting live in limestone co, rr, waay 31 news. this morning one person is recovering at huntsville hospital after being involved in a motorcycle wreck. it happened last night on highway 69 on the causway bridge in guntersville. that's close to where the "fire on the lake" event happened. here are some photos taken near the scene. the marshall county sheriff's office says the driver of the motorcycle was taken to the hospital. a waay 31 reporter saw the aftermath of the crash -- and said the motorcycle was cut in half! and this morning another person is recovering in huntsville hospital after a fireworks related injury. limestone county officials say a 42-year-old woman was involved in a fireworks related incident. it happened on east limestone road. the east limestone fire department tells us she suffered a head injury as a result... this morning two people are behind bars after a police standoff in athens. athens police says these men - jarious miller and arthur thompson - were arrested in the incident. it started with a domestic violence call yesterday at oakview apartments on juniper circle. the caller said miller reportedly shot at his girlfriend as she ran to a neighbor's car! when police got there they found thompson on the porch. he was arrested for carrying a stolen weapon - and for allegedly lying to police about where miller was. police say miller came out of the apartment with a gun -- and pointed it at an officer! he eventually put it down - but police say he then ran inside -- picked up an infant -- and "repeatedly begged the officers to shoot him"! officers eventually convinced him to surrender. the baby was not hurt. a police pursuit ended with an arrest in morgan county. deputies arrested tracy owens for illegal possession of prescription drugs. deputies say they were conducting a traffic stop when they saw a vehicle run a stop sign. owens sped up to try and get away -- nearly striking other vehicles. waay 31 learned scottsoboro police have charged another teen with breaking and entering -- and theft. wednesday night-- a 16- year-old was charged as an adult for first degree assault after a stolen gun went off and shot an unnamed victim. waay 31 spoke to neighbors to get their reaction. they told us they were shocked and didn't even know the teenagers that broke into their cars... they hope the victim will be ok but are also frustrated about their stolen guns. 'm hoping something positive will come out of it. i hope the guys ok but it is kind of frustrating when you get broken into scottsboro police said the victim is still in critical condition-- but will not be charched with anything. if the victim does not make it -- isbell's charges will be increased. fireworks lit up the sky over huntsville to celebrate our nation's birthday. take a look at this! this is a look at the fireworks show put on by the us space and rocket center. this video was taken from our tower camera on monte sano. thankfully-- the rain didn't cause any issues for the fireworks show-- with hundreds coming out to enjoy the festivities. and at dublin park in madison-- the fireworks show went off without a hitch. we talked with the pyro company who put on the show...they said they prepared for the festivities for weeks-- and the hardest part was preparing any weather related changes. but thankfully they say-- they had a plan. michael ford/pyro shows "once we have everything loaded everything is watertight and it could sit there for a week if we wanted it to." he said it took six weeks to plan the show-- with over two thousand shells-- and over a mile of wires... the show cost the city of madison just under 15- thousand dollars. thousands also gathered at point mallard park for a fireworks show. last month -- a shooting at the waterpark put people on edge. to ease any worries -- decatur police immediately increased the number of officers at the park. the city wouldn't say what other extra precautions were in place last night. some people we spoke to said they weren't too concerned -- saying one shooting in 50 years isn't anything to worry about. brian bear, lives in decatur "no no no. everything's great here. we feel completely safe. so yeah, it's a great place to be," one of the park officials told us in the 35 years they've worked at the park -- they've never seen something like the shooting -- and they don't expect it to happen again. huntsville police are asking everyone to abide by the firework ban. they say they've received calls from people who confuse fireworks with gunshots in past years. and we can tell you overnight-- we heard a lot of that over our scanners. police say they receive the same number of 9-1-1 calls about gunfire on the holiday as they would get in a 3 month span! because of the influx in calls -- police have to prioritize each one. the minimum fine for being caught with fireworks is 100-dollars and can even include jail time. a local veterans organization hosted a fourth of july flag folding ceremony for the public in honor of our nation's flag. american legion post 237 hosted the ceremony at the harvest square nature preserve. the organization says they wanted to demonstrate how the flag is folded - and the special significance - during special ceremonies and funerals. billy heatherly, member of american legion post 37 "presentation of the flag is important as it always has been every since the flag's birth." this marks the first fourth of july "flag folding ceremony" for the organization and they say they plan to have it again next year. american legion post 237 is a service organization that supports the military and veterans. on your friday morning. workers are needed for a very specific field. how a local hospital and college are teaming up in order to help fill the gap of workers. plus-- the strongest quake to hit california in years. a