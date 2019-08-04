Speech to Text for B block 5a 7-5-19

Below is the closed-captioning text associated with this video. Since this uses automated speech to text spelling and grammar may not be accurate.

this morning a local hospital and college have teamed up hoping to fill the gap in one particular area. there is a shortage in surgical nurses. the university of alabama in huntsville works with the decatur-morgan hospital for programs like surgical simulation. we talked with student rebecca shores... she says the program allows her to do something she'd never be able to learn in a classroom -- and says it gives her a better idea of what she wants to do in the medical field. police in rosswell, georgia a man who attacked an officer at a gas station was shot and killed. it happened yesterday. police say the officer was getting coffee when he noticed the store clerk arguing with a guy who he says didn't paid for something. the officer went to break up the fight but he says the man started hitting hin -- so he tased him... however - the attacker didn't back down so the officer was forced to shoot the man. the owner of the store says his employee watched it all unfold. "he said he opened the shirt and he had a big stick inside the pants and he pulled it out and start hitting the officer." the man who was shot died later at the hospital. the officer also had to go to the hospital with an arm injury.. this is the 41st officer involved shooting in georgia this year. the nashville police department is mourning after the death of one of its officers. officer john anderson was killed in a crash yesterday. officials say anderson was driving through an intersection and had the right of way when he was hit by a 17-year-old driver. the teen driver and a passenger were hurt and taken to the hospital. police say the driver has been charged with vehicular homicide and driving on a suspended license. this morning people in california are recovering after a 6.4 magnitude earthquake hit the southern part of the state. it's the biggest to quake to hit the state in 20 years. the quake hit near los angeles-- in a town called ridgecrest. it could be felt all the way to nevada. there were two house fire reported-- along with gas leaks and cracked roads. this morning 7 americans are dead after a helicopter crash. the chopper was flying from big grand cay island in the bahamas to fort lauderdale. we know four women and three men were killed. their names have not been released and the crash is under investigation. a popular car manufacturer had to recall hundreds of thousands of vehicles because of illegal headlights! volkswagen had to recall 662-thousand vehicles for illegally adjustable headlights! the law does not let you adjust headlights horizontally for safety reasons.