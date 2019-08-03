Speech to Text for C block 430a 7-5-19

right now, technical schools and community colleges are working to train new welders to meet the increasing workforce demand. in this week's skilled to work, i spoke with a young man who not only wanted to be a welder for years, but right now, is considered the best student welder in the country. jacob humprhey works with several different types of metals. the wallace state community college student started welding when he was 14. my grandpa had an old lincoln buzz box welder...so i would go home and practice in the shop and he would help me fix some things around the farm. on friday, he added a new piece of metal to his arsenal: a gold medal from the skills usa competition. you get down to the final three and you don't hear your name on third and you don't hear your name on second and you really get nervous when you hear first. and it was my name, so i felt relieved after that. about 6500 students competed across more than a hundred different skills contests this past weekend. humphrey's medal is the second gold for this welding program and the first since 2009. wallace state is also the only community college in alabama that has ever won a gold in welding at skills usa. welding instructor jim thompson credits the passion of his students for the schools' success. if we didn't have students that were willing to work hard at it, we would probably not be sitting here at this point...it puts the program on a different level nationally because of that. because, again, it's a very tough competition. robinson-smith one of the ways wallace state teaches its welding students is with this virtual welding system. it allows students to make multiple reps with this virtual t-joint and make sure they've got the technique down just right until they've got a score that they're happy with and then they can start on the real deal. thompson hopes kids will look at students like humphrey and get inspired to join the skilled trades. these kids, when they come out, they're craftsmen. they are craftsmen. so we have to think about we need craftsmen in our world to keep this world turning. and now that humphrey's competition days are behind him, he's looking forward to becoming a member of that world. i do some part-time work now. i plan on either traveling or staying around close to the huntsville area, welding in aerospace or something similar.