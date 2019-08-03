Speech to Text for B block 430a 7-5-19

in georgia this year. right now -- a georgia man is recovering after being pulled from a burning home... and the rescue was caught on camera! this dramatic body cam video shows the moment clayton county police officers rescued a man from a burning mobile home monday morning. before emergency crews could arrive -- a neighbor who was there risked his own life trying to save the man. the neighbor jumped through a window and tried to pull the man to safety. he describes the moments that led up to his rescue attempt. domonique hardy/witness: "i'm shining light in the window. oh wow. he's right there under a mattress. i see him with his hand, help, help, help." butt with christian jennings/reporti ng: "what was going through your mind?" domonique hardy/witness: "just who ever's in there i have to get them. i cannot let them die in there like that." when officers arrived -- they all worked together to get the unconscious man out -- forming a human ladder to get inside. dominique suffered a burn on his arm and two police officers were injured but treated at the scene. police say the man they saved made a full recovery. over this patriotic holiday weekend-- we want to take a second to honor a hometown hero. sgt. george mills of decatur arrived in normandy more than 20 days after d-day. still at 98 years old-- he remembers his time in normady, france with clarity. he served in the 109th infantry regiment - 28th infantry division. mills became a prisnor of war... but told us he never gave up hope. you are weak, you've lost all that weight but you've got to survive because you know there is going to be a good end to it. i had that much faith in americans that they were going to get to me. after being rescued -- mills received several awards for this bravery-- and was honored with the purple heart. we presented him with a token of gratitude for his service. if you would like to nominate a hometown hero, go to our website waay tv. com,