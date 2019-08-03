Speech to Text for A block 430a 7-5-19

good morning, and thank you for joining us. it's friday, july 5th. i'm alyssa martin. and i'm will robinson smith. greg privett has the morning off. waay 31 meteorologist rob elvington is in the storm tracker weather center with what you need to know before heading out the door. rob? another hot and humid day friday for the tennessee valley. afternoon highs will warm to the low to mid 90s but it will feel more like 100. thunderstorms will begin to develop by the early afternoon and last through the evening. the threat of storms and heat will stick around through this weekend. rain chances will drop slightly by early next week. this morning one person is recovering at huntsville hospital after being involved in a motorcycle wreck. it happened last night on highway 69 on the causway bridge in guntersville. that's close to where the "fire on the lake" event happened. here are some photos from near the scene. the marshall county sheriff's office says the driver of the motorcycle was taken to the hospital. a waay 31 reporter saw the aftermath of the crash -- and said the motorcycle was cut in half! and this morning another person is recovering in huntsville hospital. this comes after a fireworks related injury. limestone county officials say a 42-year-old woman was involved in a fireworks related incident. it happened on east limestone road. the east limestone fire department tells us she suffered a head injury. this morning the power is back on in morgan county after a sheriff's deputy was involved in a wreck. this picture was tweeted out by the sheriff's department last night. the crash happened near water tower road. officials say the deputy received minor injuries -- but the car took out a power pole causing the power outage. this morning a family is without all their electronics after lightening struck their home. it happened in athens on merlot drive. firefighters say the fire and strike was a result of severe weather that briefly passed through the area last night. the fire chief tells us there were no injuries -- but electronics were damaged. this morning two people are behind bars after a police standoff in athens. athens police says these men - jarious miller and arthur thompson - were arrested in the incident. it all started with a domestic violence call yesterday at oakview apartments on juniper circle. the caller said miller reportedly shot at his girlfriend as she ran to a neighbor's car! when they got there they found thompson on the porch. he was arrested for carrying a stolen weapon - and for allegedly lying to police about where miller was. police say miller came out of the apartment with a gun -- and pointed it at an officer! he eventually put it down - but police say he then ran inside -- picked up an infant -- and "repeatedly begged the officers to shoot him"! officers eventually convinced him to surrender. the baby was not hurt. this morning the search for a missing kayaker in limestone county will resume-- but as a recovery effort. we've learned the man who vanished is 39-year-old michael rynders. he vanished wednesday night on the elk river when his kayak capsized. rynders was kayaking with his girlfriend when he disappeared. several agencies joined in the search for rynders yesterday. recovery efforts will pick back up at 6 this morning. alabama's department of education wants to end sexual relationships between teachers and students - a problem education officials say is growing in the state. the state has rolled out a new training program to teach educators about avoiding inappropriate encounters. officials in montgomery are now urging local school systems to adopt the program. the training material quotes reports that say alabama is among the worst states in the country for sexual relationships between shool employees and students. we're getting a behind the scenes look at how one of the biggest fireworks shows in the area kept all of the crowd-pleasing explosives dry while a severe thunderstorm moved through the area earlier last night. waay 31's kody fisher was in madison last night for a look at the safety behind the fireworks show at dublin park. nats: the pyro shows company has been putting on elaborate, explosive shows for 50 years... michael ford is running this show at dublin park in madison... michael ford/pyro shows "its definitely nerve-wracking. you prepare for weeks. you get here to the show day, you set up all day long and then that last five minutes your stomach starts rolling." what makes it so nerve-wracking are the unknowns... one of the biggest ones is the weather... but they plan ahead for that... michael ford/pyro shows "once we have everything loaded everything is watertight and it could sit there for a week if we wanted it to." it takes six weeks to plan a show of this size... nats: over two thousand shells... nats: over a mile of wires... nats: all of it is heavily regulated by the bureau of alcohol... tobacco... firearms... and explosives... once the crew makes sure everything is safe... they still have to plan a well thought out show... michael ford/pyro shows "you have to script your show to the music." nats: madison mayor paul finley told me the city paid just under 15 thousand dollars for this show... nats: with that kind of price tag... the pressure was on to make it perfect... but even if something does go wrong... that was waay 31's kody fisher reporting. hundreds of people showed up to the show. the pyrotechnics team told waay 31-- they only had to be 420 feet away from people... homes... and cars... but they decided to set up even farther away to be safer. thousands also gathered at point mallard park for a fireworks show. last month -- a shooting at the waterpark put people on edge. to ease any worries -- decatur police immediately increased the number of officers at the park. the city wouldn't say what other extra precautions were in place last night. some people we spoke to said they weren't too concerned -- saying one shooting in 50 years isn't anything to worry about. brian bear, lives in decatur "no no no. everything's great here. we feel completely safe. so yeah, it's a great place to be," one of the park officials told us in the 35 years they've worked at the park -- they've never seen something like the shooting -- and they don't expect it to happen again. huntsville police are asking everyone to abide by the firework ban. they say they've received calls from people who confuse fireworks with gunshots in past years. and we can tell you overnight-- we heard a lot of that over our scanners. police say they receive the same number of 9-1-1 calls about gunfire on the holiday as they would get in a 3 month span! because of the influx in calls -- police have to prioritize each one. the minimum fine for being caught with fireworks is 100-dollars and can even reach jail time. a local veterans organization hosted a fourth of july flag folding ceremony for the public in honor of the nation's flag. american legion post 237 hosted the ceremony at the harvest square nature preserve. the organization says they wanted to demonstrate how the flag is folded - and the special significance - during special ceremonies and funerals. billy heatherly, member of american legion post 37 "presentation of the flag is important as it always has been every since the flag's birth." this marks the first fourth of july "flag folding ceremony" for the organization and they say they plan to have it again next year. american legion post 237 is a service organization that supports the military and veterans. on your friday morning. honoring someone who fought for our country. we'll tell you about our hometown hero as we honor him this holiday -- and the sacrifices he made for this country.