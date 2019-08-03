Speech to Text for Glow run raises thousands for Downtown Rescue Mission

new tonight... a thousand runners flooded downtown huntsville tonight to raise money to help people in our area who are homeless. all the money raised is going straight to the downtown rescue mission ... which houses an average of three hundred and eight people every night. waay 31's kody fisher is live in downtown huntsville ... after talking with one of those people impacted by the mission. kody. in the last hour the last 5 k runner crossed underneath this glowing arch to end the event... completing a fundraiser that brought in thirty-nine thousand dollars for the downtown rescue mission... i found out the impact that money can have... sonny downs/lives at rescue mission "this place has literally saved my life." sonny downs has been in the year long program at the rescue mission for four months... when he got there... sonny downs/lives at rescue mission "i was in a bad place. i was doin' a lot of drugs. just didn't care about nothin'." that's all changed thanks to the mission... sonny downs/lives at rescue mission "you get a relationship with god a lot better. we do classes every day. they really help us out." nats: part of being at the mission includes running... in preparation for this glow run... so he could give back... nats: tonia camardella works at the mission... she says the 5-k is called a glow run for a reason... tonia camardella/dow ntown rescue mission "hope glows and the mission is all about hope." the 39 thousand dollars raised from this event will go right to helping the homeless they serve... tonia camardella/dow ntown rescue mission "for three meals a day, to clothe them, power right now, water to give them a shower." nats: sonny doesn't like to think about where he would be without the mission... sonny downs/lives at rescue mission "i would probably, honestly, be dead in a casket somewhere in the ground." sonny tells me the rescue mission is helping him create his plan for getting back on his feet for when his year at the mission is over... reporting live in huntsville... kody fisher... waay 31 news... the event nearly doubled in size this year... in 2018 566 runner participated... this year they maxed out at 1000...