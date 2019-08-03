Clear

Carson's Late Forecast 8/3

More scattered storms (and humidity) for Sunday.

Posted: Aug 3, 2019 10:28 PM
Updated: Aug 3, 2019 10:28 PM
Posted By: Carson Meredith
Huntsville
Scattered Clouds
76° wxIcon
Hi: 78° Lo: 69°
Feels Like: 76°
Florence
Clear
76° wxIcon
Hi: 88° Lo: 72°
Feels Like: 76°
Fayetteville
Clear
72° wxIcon
Hi: 88° Lo: 68°
Feels Like: 72°
Decatur
Clear
73° wxIcon
Hi: 86° Lo: 69°
Feels Like: 73°
Scottsboro
Clear
75° wxIcon
Hi: 89° Lo: 69°
Feels Like: 75°
