Speech to Text for WOMAN WORKING TO HELP STUDENTS GET THE SCHOOL SUPPLIES THEY NEED IN ARAB

happening now. a woman in arab is working to make sure every child who needs school supplies gets what they need even if their parents can't afford it. the clock is ticking for those parents as kids are going back to school next week. waay 31's sierra phillips is live outside the church where volunteers are working to get everything ready to hand out tomorrow. sierra? greg, here in arab- the city school district has sent out a list of things kids will need for classes this semester. their list just for kindergartners has more than 19 different items-- including a 10 dollar supply donation. i talked with one woman who's helping people who can't afford to pay for those school supplies. willis- "i remember going to walmart, getting school supplies and i had to leave them because i had to choose food over school supplies." but today-- jana willis works to help any family she can avoid the problem she suffered through years ago. willis- "its dear to my heart." willis has children on her list ... even from districts outside of arab -- all needing help. willis- "between the backpack, and supplies you're going to be at around 50 dollars, 45....for the bare minimum." for the last two months- willis has been working with businesses across marshall county to collect as many school supplies as possible. willis- "it takes a village, and the whole community has helped with this project." saturday she was up to 170 backpacks, with supplies to fill them all. willis- "and if we have something and we run out we will definitely figure out how that child, we'll make sure they have before they go to school." volunteers will start handing out school supplies tomorrow at 2pm here at the liberty church in arab. if you'd like to help head to our website waaytv.com to learn how. reporting live in arab, sierra phillips, waay31 news.