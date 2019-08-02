Speech to Text for Brooks Sweetees back from World Series

Below is the closed-captioning text associated with this video. Since this uses automated speech to text spelling and grammar may not be accurate.

school is about to start for students in killen... but its' been quite the busy summer for the brooks sweetees. the five and six year old all star softabll team competed in the world series last weekend. sports director lynden blake spent the day in the shoals with this special team. ll it takes a lot of heart and spirit to play little league softball. thats exactly what got the brooks sweetees to the world series in eufala, they placed third. do ya'll want to show me your trophy? yes!!! lets go see it. the brooks sweetes brought home the hard ware at the dixie youth world series last weekend in eufala. "it was fun, it was so great there, and fun there." "it was fun to be with the whole team and it was exciting to win and all that." "are yall all best friends? whats it like going on vacation with your best friends? it was good, it was fun winning." the group of five and six year olds beat virginia and georgia to claim a top spot in the softballtournam ent. "i didn't really like georgia, but now i think they're pretty cool." "the girls exceeded expecations really, we hung in there as long as we could." it was chants like these helping the all-stars rally in big games! "she's a home run hitter and you're never gonna get her so give up, so give up." "let's go bama! let's go bama!" "what's your favorite part about playing softball? when you tag someone out on the other team." "hopefully they learned to love softball and have these memories to look back on." the girls may forget the scores over the years, but memories like this, last forever. "there's a swimming pool there and you can go there after your games." "i lost a tooth a breakfast one day." "i hit a pop fly over seconed base." ll: one of the girls told me she left her personality at home but i don't think that was the case with any of the girls today, they were so much fun to talk to about their world series accomplishments, and they are actually trailblazers in the little league community here they're the first team from killen to have an all star team in several years, and they want more people to get involved fall ball registration is august 3 from 9-1 at killen park. and again august 10 from 9-5. and if you want to celebrate the girls one more time for all they've accomplished this summer there is a championship parade august 9 at 6:00 p.m. reporting in killen, lynden blake, waay 31 sports. coach wright says the killen community was a huge help in getting the girls to the world series! he wanted to thank the sponsors and local businesses who made the trip possible. for 24/7 coverage you can count on for local news, breaking news and severe weather go to waaytv.com. bill and alyssa will see you tomorrow morning starting at 4:30. hometown focus open ll it takes a lot of heart and spirit to play little league softball. thats exactly what got the brooks sweetees to the world coach wright says the killen community was a huge help in getting the girls to the world series! he wanted to thank the sponsors and local businesses who made the trip