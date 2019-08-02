Clear
BREAKING NEWS Breaking News Full Story

What's different about UNA's football schedule?

The Lions have a competitive road ahead in second season as D-1 program.

Posted: Aug 2, 2019 11:21 PM
Updated: Aug 2, 2019 11:21 PM
Posted By: Lynden Blake
Huntsville
Clear
75° wxIcon
Hi: 80° Lo: 69°
Feels Like: 75°
Florence
Clear
74° wxIcon
Hi: 91° Lo: 71°
Feels Like: 74°
Fayetteville
Clear
72° wxIcon
Hi: 84° Lo: 66°
Feels Like: 72°
Decatur
Clear
73° wxIcon
Hi: 84° Lo: 69°
Feels Like: 73°
Scottsboro
Clear
72° wxIcon
Hi: 87° Lo: 69°
Feels Like: 72°
WAAY Radar
WAAY WAAY-TV Cam
WAAY Temperatures

Most Popular Stories

Community Events