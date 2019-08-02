Clear
Woman suffers life-threatening injuries in wreck

A woman was hit by a vehicle at University Drive and Putman Drive on Friday night

Posted: Aug 2, 2019 10:46 PM
Updated: Aug 2, 2019 10:46 PM
Posted By: Stan Williams

we have an update to breaking news in huntsville. right now -- a woman is clinging to her life after she was hit by a vehicle at university drive and putman drive. as police investigate -- all eastbound lanes are closed. let's check back in with waay31's kody fisher. kody what more have you learned?
