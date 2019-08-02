Speech to Text for First look at new multi-million dollar park

Below is the closed-captioning text associated with this video. Since this uses automated speech to text spelling and grammar may not be accurate.

on the "back to school" tab. a new 3 million dollar park opens next week near downtown boaz it's located at the corner of e mann avenue and brown street today waay 31's sierra phillips went behind the scenes for a sneak peak of the park as crews worked on the finishing touches. phillips- i want to move out of your way so you can get the first look at the almost finished brand new park. there's an amphitheater, splash pad, walking trail, playground, and more. i took a walk on that walking trail with the mayor to find out what this could mean for the city." dyar- "we're really excited about this new park and what it will mean for the community not only during this term but for future generations as well." boaz mayor david dyar has been working on this park for more than a year. dyar- "its amazing to me to see where we were and where we are today....its amazing." the land was originally a cotton mill, which is where the park gets its name: old mill park. dick campbell live just across the street and has watched the building process from his front porch since it started last october. on friday, he watched as crews completed the project. campbell- "i think its going to be a great place for people to come." when people do come for the grand opening next friday, they'll see a pirate themed splashpad in honor of the boaz city school's mascot. they'll see an amphitheater , multiple pavilions and bathrooms, and a sidewalk designed to be softer for walkers. campbell- "i like it, i like the track, there's going to be a lot of walkers." the mayor says the city is already planning events to be held on the park's 7 acres. dyer- "hopefully it'll generate some economic development in this area, it'll motivate individuals to invest in the downtown area." to pay for the park and the new rec center that's on the way, the city issued bonds. in boaz, sierra phillips, waay31 news. the ribbon cutting for the park starts next friday at 10 a-m. at 3 p-m -- the boaz city schools choir