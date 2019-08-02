Speech to Text for Parents call school supply lists excessive

Below is the closed-captioning text associated with this video. Since this uses automated speech to text spelling and grammar may not be accurate.

new tonight... back to school starts on monday for hunstville schools... and many parents have expressed their frustration to waay 31 about the back to school supply list, calling it excessive and very expensive. waay 31's kody fisher took those concerns to the school and got answers. when parents bring their kindergarten students to mountain gap elementary on monday...they will be loaded up with supplies to start school... they were originally asked to go out and buy everything on this list that is 25 lines long... pkg: nats: a three ring binder... nats: five colored folders with prongs... nats: two composition notebooks... nats: 18 total glue sticks... nats: this parent was blown away when she saw ... mountain gap parent "the sheer number of items on the list." there were 25... we're concealing her identity because she's a teacher in the area... and she's worried about professional retribution... as a teacher... she had concerns about how the list will impact parents at mountain gap elementary... mountain gap parent "it's a lot for any family. especially for a family with multiple children." when i took the list to principal bardwell at mountain gap... she said it was created by teachers... and had been approved by the assistant principal... herself... and the district office... the inclusion of -- wish list -- items made it through everyone... and was sent to parents to start buying... heather bardwell/princip al of mountain gap elementary "between us making the list and us typing the list and posting the list it goes through several different people and the mistake happened and that's why we had to correct it." nats: kody fisher "when i'm all done scanning all of the items, including having to order some online the store was out of, the total comes out to right around a hundred dollars. when you take off the wish list items that does save parents about 15 dollars. bringing the total to 85." heather bardwell/princip al of mountain gap elementary "when you take that supply list and divide it out over ten months of education i don't know there's an amount that i can put on my child's education for their supplies." i did some digging... and found not all schools in the district require their parents to buy supplies... out of 26 elementary schools... 6 of them provide all supplies... except for a back pack... the district told me those schools qualify for federal funds... because of the economic status of the kids who go there... but if your child doesn't go to one of those schools... and you can't afford a long list of supplies... the district says there is help for you... keith ward/huntsville city schools spokesman "the school in cooperation with other community partners and pta's and so forth will be able to ensure that that child has what they need for the class." nats: this parent would like to see the district shoulder more of the burden for supplies... mountain gap parent "i think pencils should be provided by the district. you know, paper. basic supplies; erasers." for this year... this parent says new parents should learn what this... mountain gap parent "maybe a heads up. be prepared. start saving now." in hsv kody fisher waay 31 news kody found out every school has a different supply list... so if you saw your childs list and thought it was too much... let him know and he'll work to get answers for you... the district told waay 31 parents at mountain gap are not obligated to bring the wish list items... and can choose to return them to the store if