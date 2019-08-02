Speech to Text for Sarah Switzer Going For More Than Gold

while some college sophomores are spending their summers working or taking classes, one madison native is spending hers out on the water, competing for team usa. waay 31's lauren cavasinni sat down with adaptive water skier sarah switzer, to hear about her latest adventure to norway. sarah switzer has been competing in national and world competitions since 2014, and in just those five years she's won more than 10 medals, just like these ones, but she says she doesn't do it for the hardware. "a lot of medals, i can't keep track of them all." sarah switzer is competing for team usa in world competitions, most recently in norway. "it's pretty intense when training comes around. we had a week of training before on the site that we were going to compete on for worlds, but kind of getting that water time there, experiencing, obviously the climates different and trying to get past the jetlag and and everything before the real deal sets in was a lot of fun." switzer competed in all three adaptive water skiing events: slalum, trick and jump. nats: "silver in jump, seated woman's jump this year." she came home with five medals... nats: "overall woman's those are both silver, and then these are bronze for women's slalum, seated women's slolum and tournament overall women's." the madison native was born with spina bifida, a birth defect that occurs when the spine and spinal cord don't form properly, so she turned to adaptive sports at a young age. "being born with spina bifida i grew up with a lot of people who had the same disability as me because i had fetal surgery. there was probably around 50 of us and i was around the 50th to be born with spina bifida so growing up i had them as a support group and like i said lakeshore foundation, i've been involved with them since we moved to alabama." she owes her interst to joe ray the executive director of adaptive aquatics who's helped her compete. "there's a place in birmingham called the lake shore foundation, and i was there for a super sport saturday which is basically when kids come out and try paralympic sports and he met me, saw me kind of playing basketball, he used to play basketball there. he said 'hey i've got this company would you be interested in water skiing and introduced that to me and introduced that to my parents after the day was over, so that's how i got started." this is not the last we'll see from switzer, she's got her eyes on the next challenge. "victoria, australia in 2021 for worlds. that's my next goal, so hopefully..." reporting in madison, lauren cavasinni waay 31 sports. thanks lauren. another incredible story about switzer . she has been in. the spotlight since before she was born. she was one of the first babies to be operated on inside the womb in 1999. to