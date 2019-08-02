Speech to Text for Middle Schoolers Take Medical Classes

Below is the closed-captioning text associated with this video. Since this uses automated speech to text spelling and grammar may not be accurate.

term plans at that meeting. we've heard of the severe shortage in skilled workers in america. the health care industry is facing a similar crisis ... and some people are sounding the alarm about a severe shortage of doctors and nurses in the future. waay31's steven dilsizian shows us how a tennessee valley school will get kids interested in medicine early ... when they head back to class next week. take standup: this classroom will introduce 5th through 8th grade students to the medical field for the very first time. they'll cover topics like medical careers and basic human anatomy. take sot: lauren mcintyre - registered nurse and teacher "history of medicine, how we have our x-ray machines, who invented vaccines, and just to see that progression to now we have robotic surgeries" a nurse for 12 years, lauren mcintyre prepares to teach fayetteville middle school's very first medical science class. as she sets aside her posters of human organs and life-size skeleton, she hopes to open the eyes of kids to the possibilities in medicine. take sot: lauren mcintyre - registered nurse and teacher "they get an idea and are exposed to it, they can decide is this something i want to do one day, you know, or is this something that maybe isn't for me" fayetteville city schools hopes the program will advance students' learning in high school and beyond. middle school principal steve giffin tells me the district has been looking to add this type of program for a long time. take sot: steve giffin - principal at fayetteville middle school "one day a week they'll go for a 50 minute class, and get to experience all the different curriculum tools and instructional things that we've purchased for the program things like a hospital bed, microscopes, models of organs, and dissection kits. griffin hopes having a hands- on experience in the classroom will be just a starting point. take sot: steve giffin - principal at fayetteville middle school "healthcare is very important to everyone and this will be an introduction to these students at this early age and hopefully it will shape their career and shape where they end up in life. a study by the association of american medical colleges estimates the united states could see a shortage of 120 thousand physicians by 2030. the study cites a growing demand... and elder population as the reasons. mcintyre has seen the demand for nurses firsthand. take sot: lauren mcintyre - registered nurse and teacher "big need for the healthcare field, always need nurses, you see that all the time, anytime you open the newspaper, there's nurses ads" she hopes through her class, students could envision themselves someday putting on a white coat. take sot: lauren mcintyre - registered nurse and teacher "8th grade we talk alot about careers, just to help them kind of start that, i mean, you don't have forever to figure out what you want to do" in fayetteville -- sd -- waay31 news. fayetteville students go back to school on monday. each grade in the program will have