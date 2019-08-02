Speech to Text for Police Look For Suspect Who Stole Car

charges tonight. new information tonight-- huntsville police are looking for the men who led them on a high speed chase on i-565. they say the guys stole a car from the wavaho gas station on pualski pike. that green dot right there on the map. police spotted the car about 3 miles away on governors drive.. right where the red dot is. but stopped chasing when the driver reached speeds of 120 miles an hour! waay 31's sydney martin shows us how police found the car so quickly. kisha harris, lives in huntsville, " i think that's awful. why would you steal someone's items. that's crazy!" kisha harris told me she was shocked to learn what happened outside of the wavaho gas station on pulaski pike. huntsville police told me a man went inside the store and left his car running. that's when the thief jumped out of another car...and took off in the victim's red toyota camry. kisha harris, lives in huntsville, "they knowing they going to get caught. why would they do that. they just stupid. they need to be locked off." huntsville police said the owner had a tracking device in the car..and officer was able to locate it a few miles down the road. however, the suspect jumped back into the original car he was in and took off...getting on to the interstate and fleeing from police at more than 100 miles per hour. now, officers are looking to locate both suspects involved. kisha harris, lives in huntsville, "huntsville we need to get better. we need to do better. we really do." syd, "huntsville police are asking anyone who has information about the man who stole the car to contact them. in huntsville sm waay 31 news." police tell us the owner of the camry has his car back tonight. you can get ticketed in huntsville for leaving your car running. we've asked if police gave the man a ticket, and are waiting to hear