Speech to Text for Wedding Crasher Suspect Turns Herself In

new details tonight. the infamous florence wedding crasher told police she felt bad about stealing from one local family's wedding. this woman -- lynn henson of mississippi -- turned herself into florence police thursday. she's charged with two counts of theft of property, after crashing two weddings and taking anything she could get her hands on. waay31's breken terry joins us live from the police department with more odd details about these cases, breken? lorence police tell me henson stole from two local weddings here in florence, but she hit up multiple others the same day. even eating and helping one family clean up after the wedding. i spoke with one victim who tells me this woman ruined her wedding day. todd- it was supposed to be one of the most special days in my entire life. it was anna todd's wedding where lynn henson was caught on surveillance video taking 500 in cash, checks, and giftcards back in june. todd- her presence at what should have been one of the most beautiful happiest days of our lives her presence tainted that day. anna and her husband lee weren't going to keep any of the money they got for the wedding. instead they were going to donate it to the foxg1 foundation because anna's daughter, aria, suffers from a rare genetic disorder and the foundation is fighting for a cure. todd- for me the thing that really hurt is we were trying to raise money for the foxg1 foundation. florence police tell us henson admitted to stealing about 300 dollars from another wedding that day and said she stole cards with cash and checks from todd's wedding too. police said when henson opened the cards and saw the checks were made out to the foxg1 foundation, she threw everything away. hein- after that she felt bad and said i was going to take them back but i didn't want to get in trouble so she just tossed them in a trash can. florence police detective josh hine told waay31 they've been contacted by at least 12 victims from alabama, tennessee, and mississippi. hein said the video from the todd wedding is what finally landed henson behind bars. hein- without the video from first christian we probably wouldn't have solved this case at all. todd said she and other victims of henson's have started a support group. police said in the other florence cases, they couldn't prove henson stole anything. tood's glad henson was caught but wants to see her face a serious sentence. todd- i really hope the sentence she receives really takes into account how many crimes she's committed overall. florence police told us some of the possible victims had weddings out of their jurisdiction, so they directed them to contact their local police departments. police tell us henson will probably face more charges from other police departments in the future. live in florence bt waay31 new this evening -- a convicted sex offender is back behind bars! deputies found him hiding in the closet of a guntersville home!