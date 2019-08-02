Speech to Text for Florence's first roundabout is open

this afternoon drivers in florence are getting accustomed to the city's first roundabout. it's at south royal avenue and huntsville road in the sweetwater district. it took nearly a year to build! waay31's breken terry shows us how business owners are breathing a sigh of relief. look live: a lengthy detour around the newly finished roundabout virtually cut off several businesses including this one, but with the roundabout open business owners tell me it's better than what they had before. tyree- i'm very excited we waited 11 months for this thing to get finished. ranger batteries manager rob tyree told waay31 his business suffered while the city's first roundabout was under construction. tyree- i believe with it open it's going to make our business come back where it was before if not better. the project that includes new roads, pavement, sidewalks and the roundabout cost about 2 million dollars. while the roundabout is open, one part of south royal avenue that connects the roundabout is closed for repaving. the city said that will take about three more weeks to finish. tyree- it will cause a little bit of problems. that's because some customers might still have problems getting to his store. but tyree says he's relieved to hear it won't be long before the entire project is complete. tyree- i'm glad it's open and to see how much it's going to improve the area of east florence. since it's the city's first roundabout and people aren't the state paid for 80-percent of the project and the city paid 20-percent.