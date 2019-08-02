Speech to Text for Dekalb Worship Service

waay 31's alex torres-perez spoke to the dekalb county superintendent and has brand new information about the case. ll: the worship service will not be cancelled this weekend.it will take place behind these doors on sunday. now, the event itself is not breaking the law, but lawyers say the school's facebook post about it might have. "i do not think we broke the law." dekalb county school superintendent jason barnett says the district will respond to the freedom from religion foundation's letter soon. in that letter, the organization threatened to file a lawsuit if fyffe high school didn't stop promoting the event on its facebook page. "that event was approved in a consistent matter with how other events have been approved for other organizations in the past." the event itself is not breaking the law. that's because several churches have paid to rent out the high school gym. also, no teachers and staff helped organize the service. but, freedom from religion foundation says the school's post on facebook does break the law. line "the thing that we are really worried about is what it looks like as in this case where the school is posting about it in facebook where it appears that this is a school event and that the school itself is endorsing religion. that's where the constitutional violation occurs." i spoke to an attorney today who told me the post could be crossing the line since schools cannot promote or endorse any religion. but there are no set rules, or laws, and these cases are usually dealt with on an individual basis. barnett says the post was simply to inform the community of the event. "schools are the center of the hub, especially in dekalb county." "often times, schools provide information. provide general information about things that impact our local community. not neccesarily in promotion of, but just provide geneneral information about events and ongoing things that happen within the community." and event organizers agree.. "people share things on facebook that maybe they are not necessarily endorsing. just a sharing and a letting you know this is taking place in our community. and i feel like it was more of an announcement."' reporting in dekalb co. atp waay 31 news.