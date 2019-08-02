Speech to Text for Marshall County Project Lifesaver

can find them if they wander off. deputies told waay31s sierra phillips they need thousands of dollars to keep up with the demand. ll- "right now only 8 people in marshall county are outfitted with the bracelets, compared to more than 60 in neighboring madison county. i sat down with deputies who say they desperately need more money to get the program where it needs to be to keep people safe." guthrie- "the subject wondered away from home...he was able to get in a car and they found him in hoover two days later." assistant chief deputy steve guthrie told me if the man who went missing just in the last few months had a project lifesaver bracelet, they would've found him a lot sooner. guthrie- "he has since been fitted with a bracelet." he's one of the lucky ones-- there are only 3 transmitter bracelets left at the sheriff's office to give out. guthrie- "and we've got people calling everyday that's wanting them." those bracelets work with a receiver back at the sheriffs office, but there's only one receiver and it's outdated. when they get a call, a deputy will have to come to the station, get the receiver, and then head to where the missing person was last seen. guthrie- "that could be a tremendous amount of time, wasted." guthrie says they need at least 3 more receivers, and they would like as many transmitter bracelets as possible, which cost $275 each. that's why they're asking for financial help. guthrie- "we'll take anything this is a very needed program." in marshall county, sierra phillips, waay31 news.