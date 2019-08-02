Speech to Text for Trucking Regulations

waay-31s alexis scott is live at the pilot in priceville with the mixed reaction from truckers. alexis? some union groups are asking to add three hours to drive time. some truckers tell me it'll allow them to earn more money. but some say it's bad for their health. matthew pate, agrees with possible changes "it would help. it'd still give us time from sitting places but other than that, 11 hours is plenty of time to drive, like i said it's the 14 that messes up sometimes," matthew pate has been driving for more than 15 years. he tells me the changes could definitely help with more actual driving time, which equals more pay. under current federal law... a trucker can be on the road for up to 11-hours. but only if he or she has taken a 30-minute break after 8 hours. a trucker can log up to 14 hours a day ... by doing paperwork or waiting for a load. matthew pate, agrees with possible changes "sometimes you can sit somewhere for 4, 5, 6 hours and then all you gotta do is go park. you can't do nothing else," now, some advocates are pushing to change the driving time to 14 hours with a 16 hour day. in one scenario ... the 30-minute break would be eliminated. and drivers could stop their "on duty" clock for up to three hours. but dishon wilhite told me these changes should only be made on a case by case situation. dishon wilhite, disagrees with possible changes "you might get a load that only takes them about 30 minutes to load you... maybe an hour then you got some loads where they take about 6 hours," other truckers told me they're fine with the drive time changes. what worries them is the loading and unloading time. they said it all depends on the carrier. wilhite told me if the load time is quick, and truckers are forced to put more hours on the road, it could be a recipe for disaster. dishon wilhite, disagrees with possible changes "if i'm sleepy and i feel like i can go three more hours just to get that couple of extra 150 miles that could be the determination between life and death at that time," the department of transportation just missed a deadline to publish its rule change. no new date has been set ... so the industry is on pins and needles, waiting to see when that will happen. but the white house says it's ready to listen. reporting live in decatur, alexis scott,