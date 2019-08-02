Speech to Text for Point Mallard Mayor Reaction

waay31's steven dilsizian is live at decatur city hall with new information for drivers. steven? that's right, mayor tab bowling tells me he's wanted to address point mallard parkway ever since he became mayor. he tells me if there was a concrete barrier between the lanes, the woman who died on wednesday could still be alive. take pkg: take sot: tab bowling - mayor of decatur "there's just something about this one that uh... i guess i feel like ms. teague should be at work today" it's something decatur mayor tab bowling can't get out of his mind. 27 year old malloree teague died in a deadly car crash on point mallard parkway on wednesday, the second fatality on that road in just over one month. mayor bowling tells me he's taking action, and is looking into both short and long-term safety plans. take sot: tab bowling - mayor of decatur "a couple areas where barriers can be in place now, hopefully aldot might consider that, and then signage" these are things the mayor says can be happen soon. temporary barriers could be installed to separate the lanes of on-coming traffic along with warning signs, telling drivers to slow down. he also wants crews to resurface the road, using a different type of pavement that will reduce the chance of hydroplanning - the cause of wednesdays deadly crash. michele andrews has driven the road before and says even making one change would be appreciated. take sot: michele andrews - lives in morgan county "anytime you can make an area safer for drivers, i would think that's a great thing." ultimately, the mayor is focused on permanent safety measures. he suggests installing a concrete median and widening the road, which may take some time since some of the land needed to widen the road is federally owned. take sot: tab bowling - mayor of decatur "that we can see some right of way acquisition take place for the areas where the divider cannot go right now because there isn't enough space to get the barrier in" i'm told officials with the alabama department of transportation will meet with mayor bowling next week to discuss potential options. the mayor will present his plans but wants to hear from the experts. in decatur -- sd -- waay31 news.