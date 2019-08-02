Speech to Text for Huntsville students get back to school gifts

seat for 180 days. new details, as kids are gearing up to go back to school ... one organization is getting them pumped up and ready for the first day. the n-double-a-c-p held a back to school program at the cavalry hill community center today and gave the kids some advice...and new backpacks. waay 31's ashley carter captured the excitement as kids got their back-to-school gifts. each kid today got to not leave with just one...but two backpacks with school supplies inside of them...making going back to school not just easier for just the children but the parents as well. pkg tim johnson, parent: "it makes it easier for us parents to have school supplies, and be able to manage our money better." tim johnson has a 7-year-old who's about to return to school. but he teaches a class at the community center, and considers all the kids here, his. he says events like this make children less likely to dread going back too school. tim johnson, parent: "it gets the kids to meet each other if they haven't seen each other and it's a good way to get them pumped for school." the president of the alabama state conference of the n-double-a-c-p says the group chose northwest huntsville for the location, because they saw a need in this community. benard simelton, naacp president of alabama: "a lot of parents are not able to buy school supplies so this will help them in purchasing their school rather than parents having to worry about that, it's one less thing they have to worry about. " and parents like johnson say ... there's another benefit. tim johnson, parent: "these kids need stuff to look forward too, they need stuff to inspire them to get back into school." the naacp hopes the dozens of kids who showed up, were inspired as they left with their backpacks. the group hopes to expand the event next year. in northwest huntsville...ashl ey carter...waay 31 news during the event... kids also heard from speakers about bullying