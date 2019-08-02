Speech to Text for Madison County School Board searching for new superintendent

new details on the back to school preparations for madison county! today 15-hundred teachers, administrators, and support staff gathered ahead of the new school year! they gathered at the von braun center to talk about the school system, building project improvements, and other district updates. the staff also heard from a guest speaker... who talked to the teachers about ways they can continue to better serve their students. madison county students go back to class wednesday. but -- students will go back without a permanent superintendent! the madison county school board hired the "alabama association of school boards" to help with the search. the board will receive resumes, vet candidates, and then present a list of qualified applicants to the school board. the district spokesman told us the board will be more involved in the process than they have in the past. "they are going to be much more hands on. the school board will be looking at all of these candidates. they will be laying out all of the variables: how do we want to choose the person, what will he or she look like, how much experience will they have, what will their relationship have been with the previous school organization." the board is now accepting applications for the open position. the current interim superintendent will only be able to fill the seat for 180 days.