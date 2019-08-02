Speech to Text for It's the last weekend before Huntsville students return to school

it is the last weekend before huntsville students return to school. this afternoon police tell us, everyone needs to give themselves extra time for monday's commute. and they will be on patrol, city-wide! waay 31's sydney martin has the warning, you need to heed. syd, "huntsville police wants everyone to know they'll be out in schools zones on monday with their radar guns as kids head back to school. if you're not obeying the law you'll get pulled over and a ticket." takeria mose, parent "i'm happy the summer is over." huntsville city school parents tell me they're ready for their kids to get back to school. and police say it's their job is to make sure everything starts back smoothly.. bruce jansen, huntsville police officer,"pay attention to your driving. don't be distracted. pay attention to school zones. pay attention to the children and the people who are directing traffic for these children." huntsville police will be on high alert for the first few weeks of school making sure you're obeying the law and paying attention behind the wheel. bruce jansen, huntsville police officer,"there is 0 tolerance for speeding in school zones. so please be mindful watch the signs watch your speed. if you come out on a roadway and you're in a school zone just because you've passed the sign and didn't see it is not an excuse." parents tell me they think just the sight of a police officer will slow anyone down. takeria mose, parent"a lot of people tend to be scared when the police is around. they tend to drive more safely, so hopefully they be doing the right thing with the police being out. i think it's going to be a good thing. i think it's going to work out. takeria mose tells me me she's hoping for a smooth transition, for everyone. takeria mose, parent"for all kids to make it home and to school with no issues, no accidents, no anything." in huntsville sm waay 31 news. huntsville police wants to remind all driver it's illegal to pass a stopped school bus with it's stop sign out. if you'll be facing a hefty fine. police said if you're cited for passing a bus more than 3 times you'll face a felony charge.