News
Huntsville
Decatur
Sand Mountain
Shoals
Livestream
I-TEAM
Traffic Alert
Submit News
Apollo 50
Back To School
Hometown Heroes
Weather
Radar
Map Center
Share Your Photos
Camera Network
Severe Weather
Weather Blog
WeatherCall
Storm Shelters
Closings
Sports
High School Sports
Video
On Demand
Watch Live
TV Apps
YouTube
TV Shows
TV Listings
Dream Home Cooking
LawCall
Guerrilla Politics
Skilled To Work
TN Valley Pros
Medcall
WAAY to Win
About Us
News Team
Employment
Digital Marketing
Events
Our Apps
Newsletters
Contact Us
Clear
News
Huntsville
Decatur
Sand Mountain
Shoals
Livestream
I-TEAM
Traffic Alert
Submit News
Apollo 50
Back To School
Hometown Heroes
Weather
Radar
Map Center
Share Your Photos
Camera Network
Severe Weather
Weather Blog
WeatherCall
Storm Shelters
Closings
Sports
High School Sports
Video
On Demand
Watch Live
TV Apps
YouTube
TV Shows
TV Listings
Dream Home Cooking
LawCall
Guerrilla Politics
Skilled To Work
TN Valley Pros
Medcall
WAAY to Win
About Us
News Team
Employment
Digital Marketing
Events
Our Apps
Newsletters
Contact Us
Watch: Florence Police hold press conference about 'Wedding Crasher' arrest
Posted: Aug 2, 2019 1:55 PM
Updated: Aug 2, 2019 1:55 PM
Posted By: Ashley Thusius
Huntsville
Broken Clouds
86°
Hi: 87° Lo: 69°
Feels Like: 91°
More Weather
Florence
Few Clouds
91°
Hi: 91° Lo: 71°
Feels Like: 98°
More Weather
Fayetteville
Broken Clouds
82°
Hi: 84° Lo: 67°
Feels Like: 88°
More Weather
Decatur
Overcast
81°
Hi: 88° Lo: 69°
Feels Like: 84°
More Weather
Scottsboro
Clear
84°
Hi: 87° Lo: 69°
Feels Like: 91°
More Weather
Radar
WAAY-TV Cam
Temperatures
Most Popular Stories
Huntsville company restores 19 helicopters for Air Force
Wreck on Hudson Memorial Bridge in Decatur causes injuries, traffic delays
WAAY 31 I-TEAM: Driver in June deadly Point Mallard Pkwy wreck admits being on meth
Friends remember woman killed in Decatur crash
Limestone County sheriff: Athens man charged for having sex with underage girls
Lockheed Martin offering free apprenticeship programs in North Alabama
Coroner: Woman dead after wreck on Point Mallard Parkway in Decatur
Huntsville police close lanes at Memorial Parkway and Mountain Gap Road due to wreck
Back to school worship service in DeKalb County could be in jeopardy
Watch: Florence Police hold press conference about 'Wedding Crasher' arrest
Community Events