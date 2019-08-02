Speech to Text for Friday Fast Cast

time is ??? let's take a look at the stories we're following as you head out the door. this morning we begin with waay 31's will robinson smith.. right now, huntsville utilities is working to fix a power outage in south huntsville. you're taking a live look at the power outage map. still indicating that between 201 and 1300 customers are without power. the outage ranges from weatherly road to hobbs road and from memorial parkway to bailey cove road. in just about five minutes -- new crossing guards for huntsville city schools will begin training for directing traffic. vo the training will take place at bob wallace avenue and triana boulevard. a spokesperson with huntsville police told us the traffic lights will be turned off during the training and the guards will practice directing traffic. if you have to drive through the area you will want to take it slow. marie... happening today...nearly 15-hundred teachers, administrators and support staff for madison county schools will come together to prepare for the new school year. faculty and staff for the district will meet at the von braun center's concert hall for updates from the interim superintendent. happening today ... decatur youth services is hosting the 23rd annual "back to school jam." the event is from 4 to 8pm at ingalls harbor. there will be free food, games, music and a backpack giveaway. madison police need your help identifying robbery suspects. the suspects you see on your screen are wanted for robbing the walgreens on highway 72 in madison. if you know any of the people in the video--contact the madison police department. the united states has formally withdrawn from a cold war-era treaty. in a statement this morning, secretary of state mike pompeo said russia was not in compliance with the intermediate-range nuclear forces or i-n-f treaty. u.s. officials warned they would withdraw back in february. russia