Speech to Text for Crossing Guard Training

happening today -- new crossing guards with huntsville city schools will be training in the streets today getting ready for the new school year. huntsville city schools head back to the classroom monday morning and the guards will need to be ready to direct traffic. this morning the guards will practice directing traffic at bob wallace avenue and triana boulevard -- so you'll want to take your time in that area. waay 31's rodneya ross is live now with a look into the training. live that's right pat and marie -- a spokesperson with huntsville police told me the guards will be at the intersection today where the traffic lights will be turned off and the guards will learn how to direct traffic. vo that's going to happen at seven this morning at the intersection of bob wallace avenue and triana boulevard. this year the department has about nine new guards who will be trained this morning. on thursday -- the new guards joined current guards for an orientation. that's where we talked to a crossing guard who has been serving for 32 years -- she told us everyone should be careful as they hit drive through intersections during the school year. "i just would like everybody to be careful going to school through the school zones. they didn't realize sometimes just how fast they're going and the little ones you just never know." training will take place at seven this morning at triana boulevard and bob wallace avenue. if you have to drive through the area you are asked to take it slow.